Rolling Hills Chorus presenting ‘The Treble With Travel’

The Rolling Hills Chorus is presenting its new show, The Treble With Travel, on Nov. 3-4.
Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 3 at the Princess Theatre in Prosser and 6 p.m. Nov. 4 at Faith Assembly in Pasco.
Tickets are $15 for general admission and $10 for seniors and students.
They’re available at rollinghillschorus.org or at Adventures Underground in Richland, Bookworm in Kennewick and Sixth Street Art & Gift Gallery in Prosser.
The Rolling Hills Chorus is part of the nonprofit Sweet Adelines International. It performs four-part harmony a capella in the barbershop style, and is made up entirely of women from the Tri-Cities, Lower Yakima Valley, Selah and Hermiston.
Lucy Heinkel is music director.
In The Treble With Travel, the chorus will “take you across the nation by land or by sea,” a news release said.
“So many modes of transportation and so many hiccups along the way. There is always something to sing about. We will feature several quartets and guest performers in our quest for glory,” the release said.
