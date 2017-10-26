Latest Warren Miller film headed to Richland on Nov. 8

The latest Warren Miller film will screen Nov. 8 in Richland.
Showtime is 7:30 p.m. at Richland High School, 930 Long Ave.
Line of Descent, the 68th ski and snowboard film from Warren Miller Entertainment, features athletes including Tommy Moe, Jonny Moseley, JT Holmes, Lexi duPont, Seth Wescott, Kalen Thorien, Marcus Caston, Jeremy Jensen and Griffin Post.
“Ride along on a stunning cinematic journey as we travel near and far, descending some of North America’s deepest lines in Jackson Hole, Montana, Silverton, Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows and Steamboat,” a news release said. “From powsurfing to splitboard, motorcycle, dogsled or snowmobile, watch as athletes chase winter along the Beartooth Pass, the French Alps, New Zealand, British Columbia and Norway.”
Tickets are $15. They’re available at warrenmiller.com.
Attendees will receive swag such as coupons for lift tickets.
