‘A Few Good Men’ opens Nov. 3 in Walla Walla

The Little Theatre of Walla Walla is presenting the play A Few Good Men.
Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 3-4, 10-11 and 17-18; and at 2 p.m. Nov. 12 and 19. Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for students and youth.
They’re available at ltww.org starting Oct. 31.
A Few Good Men was written by Aaron Sorkin, the Oscar and Emmy winner responsible for The Social Network, The West Wing and The Newsroom.
George Smith and Kay Fenimore-Smith are directing the Walla Walla show, which is produced by Barb McKinney.
The cast includes Isaiah Stodola, Jordan Calhoun, Jay Krutulis, August Senter, Daniel Reese, Kevin Loomer and Karl A. Seely.
The story centers on the trial of two Marines in the death of a comrade at Guantanamo Bay. It was adapted into an award-winning 1992 film starring Tom Cruise, Jack Nicholson and Demi Moore.
The Little Theatre of Walla Walla is at 1130 E. Sumach St.
