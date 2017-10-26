Arts & Entertainment

Work by 4 Northwest artists on display at Gallery at the Park

By Sara Schilling

sschilling@tricityherald.com

October 26, 2017 3:50 PM

There’s still a little time left to check out a unique show at Richland’s Gallery at the Park.

The exhibition, featuring paintings by four Northwest artists who all work outdoors, runs through Oct. 27.

The artists are Pamela Claflin, Deanne Lemley, Laura Gable and Melanie Thompson.

They all use oil paint, and Lemley also paints in watercolor. They use the plein air method, in which they largely paint outdoors.

Gallery at the Park is open 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays. It’s at 89 Lee Blvd.

