Spooky fun planned around the Tri-Cities

From hay rides and corn mazes to haunted houses and even a haunted forest, plenty of fun and spooky activities are planned around the Tri-Cities as Halloween approaches.
Here’s a look at what’s being offered:
A-maze-ing fun
Schmitt Brothers Farms has revived its cornfield maze at Road 68 and Argent Road in Pasco. Hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays to Fridays; 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturdays; and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays through Oct. 31. Admission is $6.50, with children age 3 and younger admitted for free. Along with the maze, the farm also offers a pumpkin patch, cow train rides, a farm animal zoo, a corn sandbox, rubber ducky races and other games. Kettle corn and other refreshments will be available.
Middleton Farms Fall Festival runs from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays in October. The farm is at 1050 Pasco-Kahlotus Road in Pasco. Admission is $10. A large corn maze is set up, along with hay rides, a pumpkin patch, corn pit, giant slide, human foosball and more. Horse rides are available for $4, and people also can take a turn on potato blasters. More information: middletonsfallfestival.com.
Country Mercantile Harvest Festival runs from 9 a.m. until dusk daily through Oct. 31. Cost is $6.95 for general admission and $4.50 for seniors and military with ID. Admission is free for kids age 2 and younger. The festival includes a three-acre corn maze, hay ride to the pumpkin patch, a petting zoo, straw-bale maze and pyramids, bounce house obstacle course and, on the weekends, live entertainment and face painting. The event is at 232 Crestloch Road, Pasco. More information: countrymercantile.com.
Curfman’s Massive Corn Maze is at 10 Harris Road in Toppenish. Hours are 5 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays; 5 to 11 p.m. Fridays; 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturdays; and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sundays. Admission is $8.50 for people age 13 and older and $6.50 for kids ages 4 to 12. A giant corn maze, a kids maze, a straw maze and pyramid, corn pit, hay rides and a fire pit for s’mores are offered.
Walla Walla Corn Maze at 853 Five Mile Road in Walla Walla. Hours are 6 to 11 p.m. Fridays, 2 to 11 p.m. Saturdays and 4 to 9 p.m. Sundays through Oct. 31. Admission is $7 for ages 12 and up and $5 for kids 4 to 11. Kids must be accompanied by someone 16 or older. Participants should bring a flashlight; cell reception is spotty. On Facebook at @wwcornmaze.
Pumpkin Pickin’
Christopherson Farm at 197616 E. Bowles Road in Kennewick. Open daylight hours daily through Oct. 31, with free admission. Pumpkins and a kid’s corn maze are planned. More information: 509-430-2167 or Facebook @farmwifedenise.
Job’s Nursery Pumpkin Patch at 4072 Columbia River Road in Pasco. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays. U-Pick Pumpkin Patch loaded with candidates for carving, painting and decorating. On the weekends, take a 15-minute ride around the nursery’s 36 acres. Information: jobsnursery.com.
Villa’s Lil’ Pumpkin Patch at 510 Orchard Road in Pasco. Hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays. Along with pumpkins, offerings include lawn games, a hay stack pyramid, country store and mobile coffee stand. Admission is free.
Hatch Patch Pumpkin Patch at 1730 Falls Road in Pasco. Hours are 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays until Oct. 31.
Festive gatherings and activities
Apple & Pumpkin Festival at Bill’s Berry Farm, 3674 N. Country Lane Road in Grandview. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 28. Admission free, with fees for some activities. Parking is $5 on Saturdays. Fresh pumpkin donuts are served all week, with barbecue on the weekends. An animal farm, apple slingshots, barnyard train ride, playground and a picnic area also are offered. Information: billsberryfarm.com.
Tierra Vida’s Harvest Fest is 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Oct. 27. The free event at 3525 E. A St., Pasco, includes games, live music from SvpperClvb and Victor Manuel, a costume contest, food for purchase, candy, inflatables, a dessert contest and a scary house.
Screech at the Reach is Oct. 27 at the Reach museum, 1943 Columbia Park Trail, Richland. Hours are 5:30 to 8 p.m. The family-friendly event includes lessons about nocturnal animals and bugs and insects. Crafts and activities are planned. Cost is $8 for general admission and $6 for students and seniors. Kids age 4 and younger are admitted for free. People who bring a canned food item will get $1 off admission.
Richland Parks & Recreation Fall Carnival is 2 to 5 p.m. Oct. 28 at John Dam Plaza in Richland. Admission is free. Carnival games, a haunted maze, a spooky hayride, a pumpkin patch and a costume contest are planned. Riverside DJ’s will provide music. Kids are invited to trick or treat at The Parkway from 3 to 5 p.m.
Vibe Music Center Indoor Halloween Party is 5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 28. Cost is $2, including refreshments. The family-friendly event will include trick or treating, music, entertainment and games. Vibe is at 418 N. Kellogg St., Kennewick.
South Hills Church Family Fall Carnival is 2 to 4 p.m. Oct. 28 at the church, 3700 W. 27th Ave., Kennewick. The free event includes games, bounce houses, candy and refreshments.
Halloween ComicFest is 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Oct. 28 at Adventures Underground, 1391 George Washington Way, Richland. The free event is open to all ages. A Mighty Band of Microbes will perform at 11 a.m.
‘Rocky Horror Picture Show’ at the Princess Theatre in Prosser. The historic theater is screening the classic film at 8 p.m. and midnight on Oct. 28. Pre-show parties start at 7 and 10:30 p.m. Cost is $15. Attendees are encouraged to dress in costume. The film is rated R and minors must be accompanied by an adult. The theater is at 1228 Meade Ave.
Trick or Treat on the Trail is Oct. 28 at Badger Mountain’s Trailhead Park, 541 Queensgate Drive, Richland. Registration starts at 8:30 a.m., with a hike up Badger starting at 9 a.m. Registration closes at 11:30 a.m. The first 200 kids signed up with get a free T-shirt. Information: bit.ly/trailtreat.
Howl-O-Ween Pet Walk is 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 28 at 1401 Bombing Range Road, West Richland. Cost is $20, with proceeds going to help lost and abandoned animals. Adopt Shelter Animals Pets is hosting. More online: bit.ly/howlwrich.
A Halloween Comedy Show starts at 7 p.m. Oct. 31 at Einan’s at Sunset, 915 Bypass Highway, Richland. Brett Hollis is presenting Die Laughing, which takes a “lighthearted look at life, death and the afterlife, all the while putting the ‘fun’ into ‘funeral,’” a news release said. Tickets are $10. They’re available through brownpapertickets.com or at the door.
Halloween at the Gesa Carousel of Dreams is 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31. Concession food specials, candy and $1 carousel rides for all kids who dress up are offered. The carousel is at 2901 Southridge Blvd., Kennewick.
Calvary Chapel Tri-Cities Harvest Festival is 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31 at the church, 10611 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick. Games and candy are planned.
Kennewick Nazarene Church’s Fall Festival is 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31 at the church, 2402 S. Union St. The free event includes bounce houses, carnival games, food, pictures, a cake walk, candy and a coloring contest.
Backyard Monster Bash is 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31 at Century 21 Tri-Cities, 89 Gage Blvd., Richland. The free event includes games, booths, treats, prizes and more.
A ‘Night of the Living Dead’ screening is at 7 p.m. Oct. 31 at Gesa Power House Theatre in Walla Walla. A costume contest follows. Tickets are $13 and are available at phtww.com, by calling the box office at 509-529-6500 or at the door.
Family trick-or-treating events
Life Care Center of Richland’s Halloween Carnival starts at 7 p.m. Oct. 27. Games, candy and trick-or-treating are planned. The center is at 44 Goethals Drive.
Trunk or Treat at PetSmart is 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 29 at the store at 6807 W. Canal Drive, Kennewick. Adoptable pets will be available.
UMCOR Carnival and Trunk-n-Treat is 4:30 to 6 p.m. Oct. 29 at Kennewick First United Methodist Church, 2 S. Dayton St. Carnival tickets are $1. The money raised goes to the United Methodist Committee on Relief.
Trick, Trunk or Treat in Historic Kennewick runs from 3 to 5 p.m. on Oct. 31 in downtown. Miss Tri-Cities will be on hand, and Kennewick police, firefighters and downtown businesses will hand out candy.
Uptown Trick or Treat is 3 to 5 p.m. Oct. 31 at the Uptown Shopping Center off George Washington Way.
First Baptist Church of Richland’s Truck or Treat is 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the church, 1107 Wright Ave. Snacks, a photo booth, games and candy are planned. Participants are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item to donate.
Trick or Treat on Main Street in Prosser is 3 to 5 p.m. Oct. 31. Meade Avenue and Sixth Street will be closed to cars for the event.
Downtown Trick or Treat in Benton City is 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 31. A family-friendly Halloween carnival is planned, businesses will hand out candy and a Thriller flash mob will happen at 5 p.m. in front of U.S. Bank.
Hawk-o-Ween at Columbia Basin College is 3 to 5 p.m. Oct. 31. Trick-or-treaters are invited to go from building to building on campus, collecting candy. Campus maps with candy locations will be handed out at the Pasco school’s entrances.
Spooky thrills and chills
The Scaregrounds is back at the Benton County fairgrounds in Kennewick. Hours are 7 to 11 p.m. Oct. 20-21, 27-28 and Oct. 31 and 7 to 10 p.m. Oct. 25-26. Tickets start at $15 for a trip through one haunt. More ticket information and details: terrorbehindthescreen.com.
Pasco Jaycees Haunted Forest at Sacajawea State Park in Pasco. Hours are 7 to 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 28. Cost is $13, with kids 5 and younger admitted for free. People may park at the Port of Pasco and take the shuttle. Information: pascojaycees.org.
Yakitat’s Haunted Hill at 12703 W. 344 Private Road NW in Benton City (take Exit 93 and follow the signs). Hours are 6 to 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Cost is $7. Try out the Toy Store of Terror and the Pirate Cove. Organized by the Kiona-Benton City High School junior and senior classes to raise money for senior trips.
Comments