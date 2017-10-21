WSU Extension Q&A: Appreciate spiders as top garden predators

Q. Every time this year I start to see big spiders that form big webs. Are they harmful?
A. Many fall spiders are orb weavers, and there are nearly 3,000 species of them. The reason that they spin those large webs are to capture their prey. Spiders are amazing in that they have evolved to build different web structures to capture different prey. There are geometric orb webs, cob webs, funnel webs in the ground, and even one tropical spider that swings a ball of web to hit prey. Fall spiders can be large and brightly colored, but rest assured they are not dangerous. Like many spiders, they are good predators. So, don’t kill them, but enjoy the beauty and diversity.
Q. What are hay preservatives?
A. Hay preservatives can be used to allow baling at higher moisture contents in the range of 18 to 30 percent. In research studies, the most effect preservative is an organic acid such as propionic acid or propionic-acetic acid blend. These acids reduce pH of the hay, which decreases microorganism growth that causes hay spoilage. The problem is that acids are hazardous to work with and corrosive on equipment. Microbial inoculants and enzymatic inoculants are also used and are more economical, especially if they are used with balers that can adjust rate when higher moisture hay is being baled and is available on newer balers with moisture sensors.
Q. I heard it is not safe to can tomatoes after there has been a frost. Is that true?
A. Yes, it is true. When tomatoes on the vine are hit with frost, their acidity changes significantly. If you are a regular tomato canner, you know that canning tomatoes under normal conditions requires the addition of lemon juice or citric acid. This is done to standardize and stabilize the acidity in the jar. There are two options to preserve late-season tomatoes: pick the tomatoes while they are green before frost hits, or freeze them. Any canning recipe that uses red tomatoes can also be prepared with green tomatoes, and there are some recipes developed for green tomatoes, such as salsa and pickled green tomatoes. The advantage of freezing is the acidity does not need to be carefully controlled like it does for canning.
