Arts & Entertainment

DrewBoy Creative’s latest art show to focus on immigration, refugees

By Sara Schilling

sschilling@tricityherald.com

October 19, 2017 5:17 PM

DrewBoy Creative’s State of the Union fall art show focuses on Immigration and Refugees.

The theme for the show, which is Oct. 20 at the Richland gallery, was chosen by the community.

Exhibition hours are 6 to 9 p.m. A total of 22 artists will be featured during the show, including Anas Aljuboori, a refugee from Iraq.

“I like to thank you for helping me to introduce my art to the United States of America for the first time. I’m one of the refugees who escaped from Iraq after 26 years of tragedy, pain and a river of blood that never stopped until the right moment,” he said in a statement.

Live performances also are planned and awards will be given. Admission is a suggested donation of $4.

DrewBoy Creative gallery is at Confluent Space Tri-Cities, 285 Williams Blvd.

