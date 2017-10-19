Camerata Musica presents New York Brass Arts Trio on Oct. 28

Camerata Musica is presenting the New York Brass Arts Trio on Oct. 28 in Richland.
Showtime is 8 p.m. at Battelle Auditorium on the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory campus.
The concert will showcase the trio’s arrangements of works by Bach, Beethoven, Strauss, Stravinsky, Bartok, Piazzolla and Corea.
The group includes trumpeter Joe Burgstaller, French horn player David Jolley and trombonist Haim Avitsur. The musicians “have forged together classical, light classical and classical/jazz masterworks of various eras and adapted them for their instrumentation,” a news release said.
Camerata Musica presents classical chamber music concerts. It doesn’t charge admission and instead relies on patrons and sponsorships to keep operating.
The group’s patrons — who donate $100 or more a year — are named in the program and given priority seating before 7:45 p.m. After that, attendees are admitted on a first-come, first-served basis.
For more information, call 509-946- 1175 or email nhdoran@charter.net.
