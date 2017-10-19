Mid-Columbia Musical Theatre’s ‘The Addams Family’ continues in Richland

Mid-Columbia Musical Theatre’s production of The Addams Family continues in Richland.
Remaining performances are at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 20-21 and at 2 p.m. Oct. 22 at Richland High School, 930 Long Ave.
The musical is based on the characters created by Charles Addams, which were made popular in his comics, in the classic 1960s TV show and in the hit 1990s movies.
In this version, Wednesday Addams, the “ultimate princess of darkness,” does something truly shocking — she falls in love with a nice, normal guy from a nice, normal family.
The turn of events throws her clan for a loop, particularly when she begs her father, Gomez, not to tell her mom, Morticia.
Tickets start at $15 for adults, $13 for seniors and $10 for students. They’re available at midcolumbiamusicaltheatre.org, at Adventures Underground and Tri-Cities Academy of Ballet and Music in Richland and Visit Tri-Cities in Kennewick.
