Comedian Brian Regan returning to Kennewick, tickets go on sale Oct. 20

Popular comedian Brian Regan is retuning to the Toyota Center in Kennewick in March.
Tickets for his March 16 performance go on sale at 10 a.m. Oct. 20.
They start at $35.50 and are available through Ticktemaster and the Toyota Center box office. Those purchased through the box office avoid service charges.
Regan now is one of the most acclaimed stand-ups around, hailed by luminaries from Jerry Seinfeld to Chris Rock as a master of the craft.
He recently signed a two-special deal with Netflix, joining Dave Chappelle, Louis C.K., Rock and Seinfeld as the only comedians with multi-special deals with the streaming service. Regan’s first Netflix special will be released in November.
