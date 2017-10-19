Arts & Entertainment

Old Dominion to perform Feb. 17 in Kennewick, tickets on sale Oct. 20

By Sara Schilling

sschilling@tricityherald.com

October 19, 2017 5:15 PM

The popular country band Old Dominion will perform Feb. 17 at the Toyota Center in Kennewick.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Oct. 20 through Ticketmaster and the Toyota Center box office.

They start at $29.50. Tickets purchased through the box office avoid service charges.

Old Dominion creates “inventive arrangements that are influenced as much by rock and pop as by country,” a news release said.

The band is known for hits include Snapback, Break Up With Him and Song For Another Time and has been nominated for numerous awards.

Michael Ray and Brandon Lay also will take the stage.

