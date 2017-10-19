Tour de Arts runs Oct. 20-21 in Mid-Columbia

The 2017 Tour de Arts runs Oct. 20-21, with a closing event on Oct. 22.
The self-guided studio and venue tour links Tri-City artists and art lovers.
It grew out of Cyber Art 509, an online artist cooperative, and made its debut last year with 36 artists showing work at 22 venues.
This year, Tour de Arts has grown to 46 artists and 27 venues.
Tour hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 20-21, with some winery venues opening at 11 a.m. The tour is free of charge, with a studio and venue map available at 509tourdearts.com.
The studios and venues are in the Tri-Cities and Benton City area.
Tour de Arts concludes on Oct. 22 with a plein air show and sale from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Hamilton Cellars, 55410 N. Sunset Road., Benton City. It’s free and open to the public.
