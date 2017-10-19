Tri-City things to do for Oct. 20-29

Did you know you can search our online calendar?
fri | Oct. 20
Comedy
Kris Shaw, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
Afternoon Ballroom Dancing, 1-3:45 p.m., Richland Community Center, 500 Amon Park Dr., Richland. $6. Dance or listen to your favorite music by the Easy Swing Dance Band. Call 509-946-5385.
Open Dancing Fridays, 6-9 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $6 per person. Call 509-586-7609.
Film
Battelle Film Club: ‘Kahaani’, 7:30 p.m., WSU East Auditorium, 2710 Crimson Way, Richland. Tickets: $4 Adults/$2 Children/ Free to all WSU Students with proper WSU Student ID.
Planetarium shows, Fractal Explorations, 7 p.m., and Supervolcanoes, 8 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Misc.
B Reactor, Alphabet Houses, Spudnuts & Dupus Boomer Tour, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Three Rivers Convention Center, 7016 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. $89. Advance registration is required by Thursday a.m. Call 425-493-4555.
Fall Bazaar, 12-6 p.m., Kennewick Valley Grange #731, 2611 S. Washington, Kennewick. Free admission. Call 509-948-7512.
Music
Larry Murante, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Goose Ridge Estate Winery, 16304 N. Dallas Rd., Richland. A night of folk music, wine and light bites.
Tom Petty Tribute, 5:30-7:30 p.m., HAPO Community Stage, 815 George Washington Way, Richland. A free event with live music, food, and beer garden.
Nightlife
Live Country Music, 7-10 p.m., Eagles Lodge 2485, 115 N. Fruitland St., Kennewick. Cover: $5. This is for all our members and guest. Call 509-586-1717.
Native Harrow, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
Wabi Sabi, Jazz Fusion, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Theater
‘The Addams Family’, 7:30 p.m., Richland High School, 930 Long Ave., Richland. Mid-Columbia Musical Theatre presents this freaky fun for the whole family. Tickets: $10-$25. Info: www.midcolumbiamusicaltheatre.org.
sat | Oct. 21
Comedy
Kris Shaw, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Film
Planetarium shows, My House Has Stars, 2 p.m., and The Life of Trees, 3 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Misc.
Fall Bazaar, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Kennewick Valley Grange #731, 2611 S. Washington, Kennewick. Free admission. Call 509-948-7512.
Harvest Fest, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Country Cousins Farm, 1901 W Hatton Rd., Othello. $4 for ages 3-7, $7 for ages 8+, free for kids 2 and under. Train rides, hay rides, pumpkin patch, corn maze, straw mountain, straw maze, corn pit, petting zoo, and more.
Holly Daze, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Kennewick First United Methodist Church, 2 S Dayton St., Kennewick. Free. Call 509-582-2163.
Pink the Parkway, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., The Parkway & Lee Blvd, Richland. Tickets: $25 for adults; $10 for kids. Door prizes, drink specials, shopping discounts, silent auction, cancer survivor fashion show, live music and fun activities for the kids. Tickets available at Tri-Cities Cancer Center in Kennewick. Call 509-737-3413.
Pumped 4 Purple, 3-8 p.m., d’s Wicked Cider Co., 9312 10th Ave., Kennewick. Tickets: $10. Discover new products, information, career opportunities and ideas from local business women to make your lives safer, healthier, more productive, and more fun.
The Country Store Lunch and Bazaar, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Riverview United Methodist Church, 4012 W. Court St., Pasco. Chili feed lunch, craft booths, knitted and quilted items and jewelry. Call 509-547-5981.
Music
South Hill Guitars, 6-8:30 p.m., Kennewick First Presbyterian Church, 2001 W. Kennewick Ave., Kennewick. Free. Pre-concert talk at 6 p.m.; performance at 7 p.m. Call 509-947-1589.
Washington Old Time Fiddlers, 6-9 p.m., Burbank Grange, 44 S 4th, Burbank. Free. Fall Fiddle Show. Doors open at 2 p.m., jamming soon after. Food available for purchase. Call 509-591-0710.
Nightlife
“Game Sold Not Told” rap concert, 8-10 p.m., Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave., Walla Walla. Tickets: $17-$25 General Admission; $53 VIP with meet and greet. Tickets available at www.phtww.com or by calling the box office at 509-529-6500.
Salsa Saturday, 9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cover: $7. Salsa music and dancing by Noches Calientes. Call 509-943-1173.
Steve Carver, Jazz Piano, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
Sports
Kamloops Blazers at Tri-City Americans, 7:05 p.m., Toyota Center, 7000 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Tickets: $21-$24.
Theater
‘The Addams Family’, 7:30 p.m., Richland High School, 930 Long Ave., Richland. Mid-Columbia Musical Theatre presents this freaky fun for the whole family. Tickets: $10-$25. Info: www.midcolumbiamusicaltheatre.org.
sun | Oct. 22
Theater
‘The Addams Family’, 2 p.m., Richland High School, 930 Long Ave., Richland. Mid-Columbia Musical Theatre presents this freaky fun for the whole family. Tickets: $10-$25. Info: www.midcolumbiamusicaltheatre.org.
mon | Oct. 23
Dance
Beginning Argentine Tango Classes, 7:50-8:50 p.m., Richland Community Center, 500 Amon Park Dr., Richland. Learn the fundamentals of Argentine Tango. No partner or experience required. Call 831-214-3021.
Music
Turnt Up Tuesdays, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. EDM night with cuts from the Kronvict. Call 509-727-2149.
Open Mic/Band showcase, hosted by Barefoot Randy, 8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Full backline of gear includes drums, bass amp, guitar amp, piano and full PA. Call 509-946-9328.
tue | Oct. 24
Dance
Girls Night Out The Show - Male Revue from Las Vegas, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Tickets: $20 pre/$28 at the door. Call 509-946-9328.
Dance Lessons for Singles and Couples, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St. Cost: $6. Email bethtrost@yahoo.com or call 509-586-7609.
Misc.
Li-Brewery Trivia, 7-9 p.m., Barley’s BrewHub, 3320 W. Kennewick Ave., Kennewick. Prizes. Bring your Mid-Columbia library card and get 5 percent off your check. All ages welcome. Call 509-221-1534.
wed | Oct. 25
Film
Live Cinema: ‘The Magic Flute’ - Royal Opera, 6-9:15 p.m., Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave., Walla Walla. Tickets: $15 General Admission / $10 Students. Tickets available online or by calling the box office at 509-529-6500.
Music
Jazz Jam Night, 8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Jazz jams with some of the region’s finest up and coming talent. Call 509-946-9328.
Mary Lou and Stevie Show, 6-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Jazz standards, show tunes, slow and dreamy ballads, and blues. Call 509-946-9328.
Misc.
Dungeons & Dragons Encounters + D&D Adventurers League, 6-8:30 p.m., Adventures Underground, 1391 George Washington Way, Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9893.
Sports
Moose Jaw Warriors at Tri-City Americans, 7:05 p.m., Toyota Center, 7000 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. $21-$24.
thu | Oct. 26
Comedy
Billy Anderson / Phillip Kopczenski comedy show, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
Richland International Folk Dancers, 7-9 p.m., Richland Community Center, 500 Amon Park Dr., Richland. $4. Casual international folk dancing with instruction as required. Call 509-967-5535.
Misc.
Geeks Who Drink, pub trivia, 8-10 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
Open Board Game Night, 5-8:45 p.m., Adventures Underground, 1391 George Washington Way, Richland. Free. Board games, card games, chess and more. Bring your own or play one of the dozens in the board game library. Call 509-946-9893.
Music
Orchestra Club at WSU Tri-Cities Halloween Concert, 7:30-8:30 p.m., WSU Tri-Cities East Building Auditorium, 2710 Crimson Way, Richland. Free. This event is open for all ages and should be a relaxing night of music and fun. Call 509-946-6187.
Girls Night Out, 9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Ladies free; guys $5 after 11 p.m. Call 509-943-1173.
Walla Walla Jam Night, 8-11 p.m., Sapolil Cellars, 15 E. Main St., Walla Walla. No Cover. All styles are welcome.
Theater
‘Alice in Wonderland’, 7 p.m., Chief Joseph Middle School, 504 Wilson St., Richland. Tickets: $5 General Admission; $3 Students with ASB & Seniors. Call 509-967-6400.
‘Macbeth’, 7-9:15 p.m., Uptown Theatre, 1300 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Tickets: $5-$50. Presented by The Rude Mechanicals. This story of war and horrific choices resulting in tragic consequences may be most enjoyed by audience members ages 13 and up. Call 509-946-1531.
fri | Oct. 27
Comedy
Billy Anderson / Phillip Kopczenski comedy show, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
Open Dancing Fridays, 6-9 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $6 per person. Call 509-586-7609.
Misc.
B Reactor, Alphabet Houses, Spudnuts & Dupus Boomer Tour, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Three Rivers Convention Center, 7016 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. $89. Advance registration is required by Thursday a.m. Call 425-493-4555.
Film
Planetarium shows, Secrets of the Sun, 7 p.m., and Cell! Cell! Cell!, 8 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Misc.
Rollarena Halloween Party, 7-11 p.m., Rollarena, 849 Stevens Dr. Richland. Special contests and games.
Music
Cindy McKay & Sally O’Neal, Songs from and Angel, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
Nightlife
Daring Greatly, Rock from Canada, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Live Country Music, 7-10 p.m., Eagles Lodge 2485, 115 N. Fruitland St., Kennewick. Cover: $5. This is for all our members and guest. Call 509-586-1717.
Theater
‘Alice in Wonderland’, 7 p.m., Chief Joseph Middle School, 504 Wilson St., Richland. Tickets: $5 General Admission; $3 Students with ASB & Seniors. Call 509-967-6400.
‘Macbeth’, 7-9:15 p.m., Uptown Theatre, 1300 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Tickets: $5-$50. Presented by The Rude Mechanicals. Recommended ages 13 and up. Call 509-946-1531.
‘The Crucible’, 7:30 p.m., Hanford High School Auditorium, 450 Hanford St., Richland. Tickets: $10-$12. hanforddrama.org.
sat | Oct. 28
Comedy
Carlos Mencia, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $25. Call 509-943-1173.
Film
Planetarium shows, Planet Nine, 2 p.m., and Stars of the Pharaohs, 3 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show’ (1975), Pre-show: 7 p.m., 10:30 p.m.; Movie: 8 p.m., Midnight, Princess Theatre, 1228 Meade Ave., Prosser. $15 ticket includes a props kit with the script, bubbles, newspaper, toast and more. Under 17 must be accompanied by an adult. Call 509-786-2180.
Misc.
’70s-’80s Costume Halloween Party, 7-10 p.m., Venezia Ristorante, 3280 George Washington Way, Richland. Tickets: $25 adults; $10 kids. Drinks, appetizers, costume contest, live music. Call 509-371-8300.
A Taste of Scandinavia, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Kennewick First Lutheran Church, 418 N. Yelm St., Kennewick. Buffet, raffle and bake sale, Cultural events and demonstrations. Call 509-539-8948.
Harvest Fest, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Country Cousins Farm, 1901 W Hatton Rd., Othello. $4 for ages 3-7, $7 for ages 8+, free for kids 2 and under. Train rides, hay rides, pumpkin patch, corn maze, straw mountain, straw maze, corn pit, petting zoo, and more.
Halloween ComicFest, 10 a.m.-9 p.m., Adventures Underground, 1391 George Washington Way, Richland. Free. Candy is dandy, but comics are.... comics! Enjoy a performance by A Mighty Band of Microbes from 11 a.m.-Noon.
Halloween 5K / 1 Mile Costume Fun Run, 9 a.m.-Noon, Columbia Park, 5111 Columbia Park Trail, Kennewick. $25 for 13 and older; $15 for12 and under. Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers 5K/1Mile Fun Run. Costumes are not required but strongly encouraged. Info: bit.ly/costume-fun-run. Call 509-582-1351.
Murder of a Millionaire — An overnight Murder Mystery Event, 10 a.m.-9 p.m., The Weinhard Hotel, 235 E. Main Street, Dayton. $259 per couple/room. Mingle, blackmail, bribe, and eventually solve a crime. Reservations must be made at least one week prior to the event. Call 509-382-4032.
Women of the Moose Family Halloween Party, 1-3 p.m., Richland Moose Lodge 1716, 5828 W. Van Giesen St., W. Richland. Free. Costume contest, games, treats, cake walk, bingo and more. Bring canned food to support 2nd Harvest. Call 509-628-7404.
Music
Camerata Musica: New York Brass Arts Trio, 8-10 p.m., Battelle Auditorium, 902 Battelle Blvd., Richland. No charge; donations accepted. Call 509-946-1175.
Villalobos Brothers, 7-8:30 p.m., Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave., Walla Walla. Tickets: $30-$25 Reserved Seating; $20 Students/Youth. Call 509-529-6500.
Nightlife
D’Vonne Lewis’ Limited Edition, World-class jazz from Seattle, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328..
Badger Mountain Dry Band, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328..
Salsa Saturday, 9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cover: $7. Salsa music and dancing by Noches Calientes. Call 509-943-1173.
Talks & Readings
Local Author Meet & Greet: Writing Process, 4-6 p.m., Adventures Underground, 1391 George Washington Way, Richland. Free. Learn more about the process of writing and how you get your writing published, with a Q&A with several local authors after. Call 509-946-9893.
Theater
‘Alice in Wonderland’, 2 p.m., Chief Joseph Middle School, 504 Wilson St., Richland. Tickets: $5 General Admission; $3 Students with ASB & Seniors. Call 509-967-6400.
‘Macbeth’, 7-9:15 p.m., Uptown Theatre, 1300 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Tickets: $5-$50. Presented by The Rude Mechanicals. Recommended ages 13 and up. Call 509-946-1531.
‘The Crucible’, 7:30 p.m., Hanford High School Auditorium, 450 Hanford St., Richland. Tickets: $10-$12. hanforddrama.org.
sun | Oct. 29
Comedy
Carlos Mencia, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $25. Call 509-943-1173.
Book Signing
“Crazy Horse: The Lakota Warrior’s Life and Legacy”, 3-5 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 1321 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick. Crazy Horse Family Members Floyd Clown and Doug War Eagle plus author William Matson discuss and sign their book. Call 509-736-1414.
