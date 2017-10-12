Mid-Columbia Musical Theatre’s production of The Addams Family opens on Oct. 13 in Richland.
Mid-Columbia Musical Theatre’s production of The Addams Family opens on Oct. 13 in Richland. Courtesy of David Spaulding
Mid-Columbia Musical Theatre’s production of The Addams Family opens on Oct. 13 in Richland. Courtesy of David Spaulding

Arts & Entertainment

Mid-Columbia Musical Theatre’s ‘The Addams Family’ opens Oct. 13

By Sara Schilling

sschilling@tricityherald.com

October 12, 2017 4:07 PM

Mid-Columbia Musical Theatre’s production of The Addams Family opens Oct. 13 in Richland.

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 13-14 and 20-21, and at 2 p.m. Oct. 22 at Richland High School, 930 Long Ave.

The musical is based on the characters created by Charles Addams, which were made popular in his comics, in the classic 1960s TV show and in the hit 1990s movies.

In this version, Wednesday Addams, the “ultimate princess of darkness,” does something truly shocking — she falls in love with a nice, normal guy from a nice, normal family.

The turn of events throws her clan for a loop, particularly when she begs her father, Gomez, not to tell her mom, Morticia.

Tickets start at $15 for adults, $13 for seniors and $10 for students. They’re available at midcolumbiamusicaltheatre.org, at Adventures Underground and Tri-Cities Academy of Ballet and Music in Richland and Visit Tri-Cities in Kennewick.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Nitro Circus performs Sept. 22

    Nitro Circus is set to perform Sept. 22 at Gesa Stadium.

Nitro Circus performs Sept. 22

Nitro Circus performs Sept. 22 2:00

Nitro Circus performs Sept. 22
DIY Unicorn Frappuccino, minus the sickly sweetness 2:13

DIY Unicorn Frappuccino, minus the sickly sweetness
WATCH: 2:13

WATCH: "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" official teaser trailer

View More Video