Native American Month celebrated at area museums, libraries

November is Native American Month at White Bluffs Quilt Museum in Richland.
The Wanapum Discovery Unit will be free to the public in the museum’s parking lot from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 27 and 28. The display is part of the Wanapum Heritage Center. Participants will learn who the Wanapum are and their way of life. There will also be a display of Native American artificats from Oct. 17 to Nov. 22.
At the Richland Library, an exhibit of native basketry will be showcased from Oct. 21 to Nov. 25. The East Benton County Museum is giving a lecture covering its Native American Collection followed by a tour of their Native American display on Nov. 3.
