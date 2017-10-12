The Magic Flute opera performance to play Oct. 25

The Gesa Power House Theatre in Walla Walla will screen the Royal Opera production of The Magic Flute at 6 p.m. Oct. 25.
The performance, inspired by the original 18th century Mozart production, expresses enlightenment along with the search for wisdom and virtue. The Magic Flute is sung in German with English subtitles.
This screening runs approximately 3 hours, 10 minutes, including an onscreen introduction and one intermission. Beer, wine and snacks will be available for purchase. Reserved seating tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for students, and are available at phtww.com or by calling 509-529-6500.
