Arts & Entertainment

Pumpkin Palooza planned Oct. 21 in Prosser

By Sara Schilling

sschilling@tricityherald.com

October 12, 2017 4:00 PM

PROSSER

A Pumpkin Palooza is planned Oct. 21 in Prosser.

The event runs from 9 a.m. to noon at City Park at Seventh and Sommers streets in downtown.

It includes a giant pumpkin contest weigh-in, pumpkin painting, a seed spitting contest, guessing games, a costume fun run, pumpkin bowling and a bake sale.

Historic Downtown Prosser Association, Prosser Farmers Market and Mustangs for Mustangs are hosting the event.

For more information, email historicdowntownprosser@gmail.com or call 509-786-2399.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Nitro Circus performs Sept. 22

    Nitro Circus is set to perform Sept. 22 at Gesa Stadium.

Nitro Circus performs Sept. 22

Nitro Circus performs Sept. 22 2:00

Nitro Circus performs Sept. 22
DIY Unicorn Frappuccino, minus the sickly sweetness 2:13

DIY Unicorn Frappuccino, minus the sickly sweetness
WATCH: 2:13

WATCH: "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" official teaser trailer

View More Video