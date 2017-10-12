Pumpkin Palooza planned Oct. 21 in Prosser

A Pumpkin Palooza is planned Oct. 21 in Prosser.
The event runs from 9 a.m. to noon at City Park at Seventh and Sommers streets in downtown.
It includes a giant pumpkin contest weigh-in, pumpkin painting, a seed spitting contest, guessing games, a costume fun run, pumpkin bowling and a bake sale.
Historic Downtown Prosser Association, Prosser Farmers Market and Mustangs for Mustangs are hosting the event.
For more information, email historicdowntownprosser@gmail.com or call 509-786-2399.
