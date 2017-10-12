Arts & Entertainment

Pasco’s Schmitt Bros. Farms revives cornfield maze, pumpkin patch

Tri-City Herald

October 12, 2017 3:58 PM

Schmitt Brothers Farms has revived its cornfield maze in Pasco.

The Schmitt family began operating a corn maze in 1998 but suspended it in 2008. It returns this year with a family-friendly lineup that includes a small but intricate maze, a pumpkin patch, cow train rides, a farm animal zoo, a corn sandbox, rubber ducky races and other farm games.

Kettle corn and other refreshments will be available.

A professional photographer is available for portraits.

Hours are 1 to 8 p.m., Monday to Thursday; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Sunday; and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $6.50, with children 2 and younger admitted free. The farm is at Road 68 and Argent.

A portion of proceeds will be donated to provide scholarships for children to attend a Christian-based sports camp. Visit schmittbrothersfarms.com for information and coupons and follow the farm on Facebook.

