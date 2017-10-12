Tri-City things to do for Oct. 13-21

Did you know you can search our online calendar?
fri | Oct. 13
Comedy
Todd Armstrong, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
Open Dancing Fridays, 6-9 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $6 per person. Call 509-586-7609.
Film
Planetarium shows, Secrets of the Sun, 7 p.m., and Cell! Cell! Cell!, 8 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Misc.
B Reactor, Alphabet Houses, Spudnuts & Dupus Boomer Tour, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Three Rivers Convention Center, 7016 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. $89. Advance registration is required by Thursday a.m. Call 425-493-4555.
Boardman Quilt Show, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Boardman Senior Center, 100 Tatone Street, Boardman. No cost to enter an exhibit; Admission: $3 good for both days. Workshops, vendors, country store, door prizes, quilt raffles. Call 541-571-7009.
Mid-Columbia Pirate Festival, 6-10 p.m., Clover Island Inn, 435 Clover Island Dr., Kennewick. Poolside reception with pirates and mermaids and food and drink specials. Admission by donation. Call 866-586-0542.
Urban Poets Society Presents: Open Mic Night!, 7-8:45 p.m., Adventures Underground, 1391 George Washington Way, Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9893.
Nightlife
Jeff Peterson, Jazz, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
Live Country Music, 7-10 p.m., Eagles Lodge 2485, 115 N. Fruitland St., Kennewick. Cover: $5. This is for all our members and guest. Call 509-586-1717.
Nightmare on Emerald Street, EDM, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Theater
‘The Addams Family’, 7:30 p.m., Richland High School, 930 Long Ave., Richland. Mid-Columbia Musical Theatre presents this freaky fun for the whole family. Tickets: $10-$25. Info: www.midcolumbiamusicaltheatre.org.
sat | Oct. 14
Comedy
Todd Armstrong, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Film
Planetarium shows, Planet Nine, 2 p.m., and Stars of the Pharaohs, 3 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Misc.
Boardman Quilt Show, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Boardman Senior Center, 100 Tatone Street, Boardman. No cost to enter an exhibit; Admission: $3 good for both days. Workshops, vendors, country store, door prizes, quilt raffles. Call 541-571-7009.
Catch the Crush, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Wineries throughout the Yakima Valley. $30 online in advance, $35 day of event at select locations. Each winery offers its own celebratory events, including grape stomps, harvest and crush activities, tours, hors d’oeuvres, live music, and wine tasting. Call 509-965-5201.
Gala D’Vine Emerald Ball, 6-11:30 p.m., Three Rivers Convention Center, 7016 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Tickets: $125. This fundraiser event is black-tie optional and features a social hour, gourmet dinner, local wines, auctions, live music and dancing. Call 509-221-5776 or trioshealth.org/Gala.
Harvest Fest, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Country Cousins Farm, 1901 W Hatton Rd., Othello. $4 for ages 3-7, $7 for ages 8+, free for kids 2 and under. Train rides, hay rides, pumpkin patch, corn maze, straw mountain, straw maze, corn pit, petting zoo, and more.
Mid-Columbia Pirate Festival, 9 a.m.-9 p.m., Clover Island Inn, 435 Clover Island Dr., Kennewick. Come in your best pirate garb for vendors, kids activities, and entertainment. All ages welcome. Admission by donation. Call 866-586-0542.
Music
An Evening of Pink Floyd Music Performed by OldSchool, 6-10 p.m., Howard Amon Park, 900 Amon Park Rd. N, Richland. Free. Beer Garden for 21+. Call 509-551-7196.
CBC FreeForm Jazz Choir: Friends and Family Concert, 3-5 p.m., 7-9 p.m., Columbia Basin College — CBC Theatre, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Free admission. Get to know each member of the ensemble as they perform their own jazz solo at the 3 p.m. Solo Concert. Hear the full group perform their first set of exciting ensemble songs at 7 p.m. Call 509-542-5531.
Nightlife
Jeff Peterson, 7-10 p.m., Budd’s Broiler, 450 Columbia Point Dr., Richland. No cover. Call 509-946-8178.
Tyson Huckins, Americana from OR, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
Adrian Xavier w/Naughty Pine, Reggae, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Salsa Saturday, 9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cover: $7. Salsa music and dancing by Noches Calientes. Call 509-943-1173.
Theater
‘The Addams Family’, 7:30 p.m., Richland High School, 930 Long Ave., Richland. Mid-Columbia Musical Theatre presents this freaky fun for the whole family. Tickets: $10-$25. Info: www.midcolumbiamusicaltheatre.org.
sun | Oct. 15
Dance
Afternoon Jazz, 1-4 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. $7 members, $10 non-members. Dance or listen to your favorite tunes with live jazz/swing music. Call 509-943-9414.
Misc.
Catch the Crush, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Wineries throughout the Yakima Valley. $30 online in advance, $35 day of event at select locations. Each winery offers its own celebratory events, including grape stomps, harvest and crush activities, tours, hors d’oeuvres, live music, and wine tasting. Call 509-965-5201.
Music
Mark and Maggie O’Connor & Beethoven Pastoral Symphony, 3 p.m., TRAC Center, 6600 Burden Blvd., Pasco. The Mid-Columbia Symphony opens its 73rd season with Grammy Award-Winning guest artists Mark and Maggie O’Connor, and Beethoven’s beautiful Symphony No. 6 — The “Pastoral” Symphony.
mon | Oct. 16
Dance
Beginning Argentine Tango Classes, 7:50-8:50 p.m., Richland Community Center, 500 Amon Park Dr., Richland. Learn the fundamentals of Argentine Tango. No partner or experience required. Call 831-214-3021.
Music
Turnt Up Tuesdays, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. EDM night with cuts from the Kronvict. Call 509-727-2149.
Open Mic/Band showcase, hosted by Barefoot Randy, 8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Full backline of gear includes drums, bass amp, guitar amp, piano and full PA. Call 509-946-9328.
tue | Oct. 17
Dance
Dance Lessons for Singles and Couples, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St. Cost: $6. Email bethtrost@yahoo.com or call 509-586-7609.
Misc.
Welcome to Nightvale Night & ‘It Devours!’ Release Party, 5-8 p.m., Adventures Underground, 1391 George Washington Way, Richland. Free. “Live Weather” (musical performances), cool science experiments, a Night Vale cosplay contest, and creepy treats and drinks in the cafe! Comic strip contest. Call 509-946-9893.
Sports
Kelowna Rockets at Tri-City Americans, 7:05 p.m., Toyota Center, 7000 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Tickets: $21-$24.
wed | Oct. 18
Music
Jazz Jam Night, 8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Jazz jams with some of the region’s finest up and coming talent. Call 509-946-9328.
Mary Lou and Stevie Show, 6-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Jazz standards, show tunes, slow and dreamy ballads, and blues. Call 509-946-9328.
Misc.
Dungeons & Dragons Encounters + D&D Adventurers League, 6-8:30 p.m., Adventures Underground, 1391 George Washington Way, Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9893.
thu | Oct. 19
Comedy
Kris Shaw, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
Richland International Folk Dancers, 7-9 p.m., Richland Community Center, 500 Amon Park Dr., Richland. $4. Casual international folk dancing with instruction as required. Call 509-967-5535.
Misc.
Geeks Who Drink, pub trivia, 8-10 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
Open Board Game Night, 5-8:45 p.m., Adventures Underground, 1391 George Washington Way, Richland. Free. Board games, card games, chess and more. Bring your own or play one of the dozens in the board game library. Call 509-946-9893.
Soroptimist Harvest Bunco, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Clover Island Inn, 435 Clover Island Dr, Kennewick. Tickets: $25 - tinyurl.com/SIPKharvestbunco2017. Call 509-942-4260.
Music
Girls Night Out, 9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Ladies free; guys $5 after 11 p.m. Call 509-943-1173.
Jeremy Camp, 7 p.m., Toyota Center, 7000 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Tickets: $17-$82.
Walla Walla Jam Night, 8-11 p.m., Sapolil Cellars, 15 E. Main St., Walla Walla. No Cover. All styles are welcome.
fri | Oct. 20
Comedy
Kris Shaw, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
Afternoon Ballroom Dancing, 1-3:45 p.m., Richland Community Center, 500 Amon Park Dr., Richland. $6. Dance or listen to your favorite music by the Easy Swing Dance Band. Call 509-946-5385.
Open Dancing Fridays, 6-9 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $6 per person. Call 509-586-7609.
Film
Battelle Film Club: ‘Kahaani’, 7:30 p.m., WSU East Auditorium, 2710 Crimson Way, Richland. Tickets: $4 Adults/$2 Children/ Free to all WSU Students with proper WSU Student ID.
Planetarium shows, Fractal Explorations, 7 p.m., and Supervolcanoes, 8 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Misc.
B Reactor, Alphabet Houses, Spudnuts & Dupus Boomer Tour, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Three Rivers Convention Center, 7016 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. $89. Advance registration is required by Thursday a.m. Call 425-493-4555.
Fall Bazaar, 12-6 p.m., Kennewick Valley Grange #731, 2611 S. Washington, Kennewick. Free admission. Call 509-948-7512.
Music
Larry Murante, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Goose Ridge Estate Winery, 16304 N. Dallas Rd., Richland. A night of folk music, wine and light bites.
Nightlife
Live Country Music, 7-10 p.m., Eagles Lodge 2485, 115 N. Fruitland St., Kennewick. Cover: $5. This is for all our members and guest. Call 509-586-1717.
Native Harrow, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
Wabi Sabi, Jazz Fusion, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Theater
‘The Addams Family’, 7:30 p.m., Richland High School, 930 Long Ave., Richland. Mid-Columbia Musical Theatre presents this freaky fun for the whole family. Tickets: $10-$25. Info: www.midcolumbiamusicaltheatre.org.
sat | Oct. 21
Comedy
Kris Shaw, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Film
Planetarium shows, My House Has Stars, 2 p.m., and The Life of Trees, 3 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Misc.
Fall Bazaar, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Kennewick Valley Grange #731, 2611 S. Washington, Kennewick. Free admission. Call 509-948-7512.
Harvest Fest, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Country Cousins Farm, 1901 W Hatton Rd., Othello. $4 for ages 3-7, $7 for ages 8+, free for kids 2 and under. Train rides, hay rides, pumpkin patch, corn maze, straw mountain, straw maze, corn pit, petting zoo, and more.
Holly Daze, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Kennewick First United Methodist Church, 2 S Dayton St., Kennewick. Free. Call 509-582-2163.
Pink the Parkway, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., The Parkway & Lee Blvd, Richland. Tickets: $25 for adults; $10 for kids. Annual fundraiser for a Tri-City cancer support group for women. Door prizes, drink specials, shopping discounts, silent auction, cancer survivor fashion show, live music and fun activities for the kids. Tickets available at Tri-Cities Cancer Center in Kennewick. Call 509-737-3413.
Pumped 4 Purple, 3-8 p.m., d’s Wicked Cider Co., 9312 10th Ave., Kennewick. Tickets: $10. Discover new products, information, career opportunities and ideas from local business women to make your lives safer, healthier, more productive, and more fun.
Music
South Hill Guitars, 6-8:30 p.m., Kennewick First Presbyterian Church, 2001 W. Kennewick Ave., Kennewick. Free. Pre-concert talk at 6 p.m.; performance at 7 p.m. Call 509-947-1589.
Nightlife
“Game Sold Not Told” rap concert, 8-10 p.m., Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave., Walla Walla. Tickets: $17-$25 General Admission; $53 VIP with meet and greet. Tickets available at www.phtww.com or by calling the box office at 509-529-6500.
Salsa Saturday, 9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cover: $7. Salsa music and dancing by Noches Calientes. Call 509-943-1173.
Steve Carver, Jazz Piano, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
Sports
Kamloops Blazers at Tri-City Americans, 7:05 p.m., Toyota Center, 7000 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Tickets: $21-$24.
Theater
‘The Addams Family’, 7:30 p.m., Richland High School, 930 Long Ave., Richland. Mid-Columbia Musical Theatre presents this freaky fun for the whole family. Tickets: $10-$25. Info: www.midcolumbiamusicaltheatre.org.
sun | Oct. 22
Theater
‘The Addams Family’, 2 p.m., Richland High School, 930 Long Ave., Richland. Mid-Columbia Musical Theatre presents this freaky fun for the whole family. Tickets: $10-$25. Info: www.midcolumbiamusicaltheatre.org.
Comments