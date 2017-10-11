Arts & Entertainment

6 fun things to do in the Tri-Cities this weekend

October 11, 2017 3:35 PM

Eugene Ballet Company: Kipling’s ‘Mowgli’

7:30 p.m. Oct. 12

Richland High School, 930 Long Ave., Richland

Based on Rudyard Kipling’s classic stories, this full-length ballet is sure to dazzle audience members of all ages. Tickets: Adults $25; Students $10.

‘The Addams Family’

7:30 p.m., Oct. 13-14 and 20-21; 2 p.m. Oct. 22

Richland High School, 930 Long Ave., Richland

Mid-Columbia Musical Theatre presents this freaky fun for the whole family. Tickets: $10-$25. Info: www.midcolumbiamusicaltheatre.org.

white pumpkin

Fall Fest

9 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 14

Howard Amon Park, Richland

Includes family centered activities, food vendors, a 1-mile fun run, 5k and 10k races, and more. Event raises money for Bethlehem Lutheran School.

Kids Day at Scaregrounds

1-4 p.m. Oct. 14 and Oct. 28

Benton Franklin Fairgrounds, 1500 Oak St., Kennewick

Haunted attractions made less scary for all ages. Costumes welcome. Tickets: $7

FreeForm Friends & Family Concerts

Soloists at 3 p.m.; ensemble at 7 p.m. Oct. 14

CBC theater, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco

Jazz music. Free.

symphony

Mid-Columbia Symphony

3 p.m. Oct. 15

TRAC Center, 6600 Burden Blvd., Pasco.

The Mid-Columbia Symphony opens its 73rd season with Grammy Award-winning guest artists Mark and Maggie O’Connor, and Beethoven’s Symphony No. 6. Tickets: $16-$28. More info: midcolumbiasymphony.org.

