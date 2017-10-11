6 fun things to do in the Tri-Cities this weekend

Eugene Ballet Company: Kipling’s ‘Mowgli’
7:30 p.m. Oct. 12
Richland High School, 930 Long Ave., Richland
Based on Rudyard Kipling’s classic stories, this full-length ballet is sure to dazzle audience members of all ages. Tickets: Adults $25; Students $10.
‘The Addams Family’
7:30 p.m., Oct. 13-14 and 20-21; 2 p.m. Oct. 22
Richland High School, 930 Long Ave., Richland
Mid-Columbia Musical Theatre presents this freaky fun for the whole family. Tickets: $10-$25. Info: www.midcolumbiamusicaltheatre.org.
Fall Fest
9 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 14
Howard Amon Park, Richland
Includes family centered activities, food vendors, a 1-mile fun run, 5k and 10k races, and more. Event raises money for Bethlehem Lutheran School.
Kids Day at Scaregrounds
1-4 p.m. Oct. 14 and Oct. 28
Benton Franklin Fairgrounds, 1500 Oak St., Kennewick
Haunted attractions made less scary for all ages. Costumes welcome. Tickets: $7
FreeForm Friends & Family Concerts
Soloists at 3 p.m.; ensemble at 7 p.m. Oct. 14
CBC theater, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco
Jazz music. Free.
Mid-Columbia Symphony
3 p.m. Oct. 15
TRAC Center, 6600 Burden Blvd., Pasco.
The Mid-Columbia Symphony opens its 73rd season with Grammy Award-winning guest artists Mark and Maggie O’Connor, and Beethoven’s Symphony No. 6. Tickets: $16-$28. More info: midcolumbiasymphony.org.
