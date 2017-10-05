The Rude Mechanicals bring ‘Macbeth’ to the Richland stage

The Rude Mechanicals’ production of Macbeth opens Oct. 26 in Richland.
Performances are at 7 p.m. Oct. 26-28 and Nov. 2-4, and at 2 p.m. Oct. 28 and Nov. 4 at Uptown Theatre, 1300 Jadwin Ave.
The production then will move to the Gesa Power House Theatre in Walla Walla for a performance on Nov. 11.
Macbeth is classic Shakespeare tragedy that explores themes of ambition and power. It centers on the Scottish general Macbeth, who’s prophesied to become king. Violence and death follow.
Tickets are on sale at rmtheatre.org and the Tri-Cities Academy of Ballet and Music in Richland.
