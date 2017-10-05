Eugene Ballet Company to perform ‘Mowgli’ on Oct. 12

Eugene Ballet Company will perform Mowgli — The Jungle Book Ballet on Oct. 12 in Richland.
The event is the latest in the Community Concerts of the Tri-Cities’ 2017-18 series.
Showtime is 7:30 p.m in the auditorium at Richland High School, 930 Long Ave.
Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for students. They’re available at the door.
Season subscriptions also still are available.
The ballet is based on Rudyard Kipling’s classic stories.
Toni Pimble, the Eugene ballet’s artistic director, choreographed the show, which “is set to an eclectic compilation of East Indian and world fusion music,” a news release said.
“The company also worked with Emmy award-winner Gregory Crane of GRC Designs to create an immersive jungle-themed set, designed specifically for Mowgli,” the release said.
The lavish costumes use authentic Indian fabrics and have intricate headpieces, and Mowgli also features two large puppets — of Shere Khan, the tiger, and Kaa, the snake — operated by several people, the release said.
More information is on communityconcertstc.org.
