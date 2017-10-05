Arts & Entertainment

Think you can make a film in 72 hours? This contest is for you

By Sara Schilling

sschilling@tricityherald.com

October 05, 2017 6:21 PM

Tri-City area filmmakers are invited to test their skills in the Tri-Cities International Film Festival’s 72-Hour Film Challenge.

The challenge kicks off Oct. 12. Teams must write, shoot and edit a film by Oct. 15.

“This short production period puts the focus on quick decisions and decisive shooting. It sometimes forces filmmakers to ‘just shoot it,’ often with outstanding results,” a news release said.

Prizes will be awarded, and the top finishers will have their pieces shown at the film festival, which runs Oct. 20-22 in Richland.

Teams may compete in the open or student categories.

For more information, go to trifi.org/72-hour-film-challenge.

