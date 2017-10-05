There’s still time to submit artwork for DrewBoy’s ‘State of the Union’ show

Artists still have a little more time to submit work for the upcoming State of the Union art exhibition at DrewBoy Creative gallery in Richland.
The deadline is Oct. 8. The show’s theme is “Immigration and Refugees.”
All mediums will be accepted. Prizes will be awarded for People’s Choice, for the piece that best captures the idea of climate refugees, and for the work that best incorporates the Tri-Cities.
Submission fee is $10 for the first piece and $5 for each additional entry. The show is Oct. 20.
For details on submitting work, go to drewboycreative.com/sotu.
