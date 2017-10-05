Slide guitar master Dennis Johnson to perform Oct. 7 in Richland

Slide guitar master Dennis Johnson will perform Oct. 7 at Emerald of Siam in Richland.
Music starts at 9 p.m. Cover is $8.
Based in the San Francisco area, Johnson is touring to promote his new record Rhythmland.
“I wanted to make a diverse album with great rhythms, lyrics and improvisation,” he said in a news release. “The rhythms on the record really pull the listener in. That’s one reason we called the record Rhythmland.”
Johnson will be joined in Richland by drummer Rob McKendrick and bassist Stephen Maliszewski.
Emerald is at 1314 Jadwin Ave.
Comments