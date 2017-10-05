Arts & Entertainment

Historic homes tour planned Oct. 7 in Dayton

By Sara Schilling

sschilling@tricityherald.com

October 05, 2017 6:19 PM

DAYTON

Dayton Historical Depot Society’s annual Historic Home Tours is Oct. 7.

The event runs from 1 to 4 p.m., offering the public the chance to tour historic private homes in the community. Five homes from the late 19th and early 20th centuries are included in this year’s tour.

Cost is $15. Tickets are available from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Oct. 7 at the Dayton Historic Depot, 222 E. Commercial Ave.

The Boldman House Museum and the depot will be open to the public for free self-guided tours during the event.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Nitro Circus performs Sept. 22

Nitro Circus performs Sept. 22 2:00

Nitro Circus performs Sept. 22
DIY Unicorn Frappuccino, minus the sickly sweetness 2:13

DIY Unicorn Frappuccino, minus the sickly sweetness
WATCH: 2:13

WATCH: "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" official teaser trailer

View More Video