Historic homes tour planned Oct. 7 in Dayton

Dayton Historical Depot Society’s annual Historic Home Tours is Oct. 7.
The event runs from 1 to 4 p.m., offering the public the chance to tour historic private homes in the community. Five homes from the late 19th and early 20th centuries are included in this year’s tour.
Cost is $15. Tickets are available from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Oct. 7 at the Dayton Historic Depot, 222 E. Commercial Ave.
The Boldman House Museum and the depot will be open to the public for free self-guided tours during the event.
