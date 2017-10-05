Academy of Children’s Theatre’s production of Beauty and the Beast continues in Richland.
Academy of Children’s Theatre’s production of Beauty and the Beast continues in Richland. Courtesy of Jay Decker
Academy of Children’s Theatre’s production of Beauty and the Beast continues in Richland. Courtesy of Jay Decker

Arts & Entertainment

Academy of Children’s Theatre’s ‘Beauty and the Beast’ continues in Richland

By Sara Schilling

sschilling@tricityherald.com

October 05, 2017 6:19 PM

Academy of Children’s Theatre’s production of Beauty and the Beast continues this weekend.

Remaining performances are at 3 and 7 p.m. Oct. 7 and 3 p.m. Oct. 8 at Richland High School, 930 Long Ave.

The musical boasts a cast of more than 60 actors, led by Cleopatra Howell as Belle, Chase Peterson as Gaston and Jonathon Edwards as Beast.

Josh Darby is directing. Mid-Columbia Youth Symphony, under the direction of Adrienne Shields, will provide the live music.

Tickets are $15 for general admission, $12 for students and seniors, and $9 for children 12 and younger.

They’re available at 509-943-6027, academyofchildrenstheatre.org or at the ACT office, 213 Wellsian Way, Richland.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Nitro Circus performs Sept. 22

Nitro Circus performs Sept. 22 2:00

Nitro Circus performs Sept. 22
DIY Unicorn Frappuccino, minus the sickly sweetness 2:13

DIY Unicorn Frappuccino, minus the sickly sweetness
WATCH: 2:13

WATCH: "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" official teaser trailer

View More Video