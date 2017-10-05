Academy of Children’s Theatre’s ‘Beauty and the Beast’ continues in Richland

Academy of Children’s Theatre’s production of Beauty and the Beast continues this weekend.
Remaining performances are at 3 and 7 p.m. Oct. 7 and 3 p.m. Oct. 8 at Richland High School, 930 Long Ave.
The musical boasts a cast of more than 60 actors, led by Cleopatra Howell as Belle, Chase Peterson as Gaston and Jonathon Edwards as Beast.
Josh Darby is directing. Mid-Columbia Youth Symphony, under the direction of Adrienne Shields, will provide the live music.
Tickets are $15 for general admission, $12 for students and seniors, and $9 for children 12 and younger.
They’re available at 509-943-6027, academyofchildrenstheatre.org or at the ACT office, 213 Wellsian Way, Richland.
