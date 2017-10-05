Spokane rockers Donna Donna to perform Oct. 6 in Richland

The Spokane blues rock duo Donna Donna will perform Oct. 6 at Emerald of Siam in Richland.
Music starts at 9 p.m. Cover is $5.
The Tri-City bands Honey Agave and March Fox also will take the stage. The show is all ages until 10:45 p.m.
Donna Donna is influenced by everything from Jefferson Airplane and Janis Joplin to Broadway musicals.
The high-energy band has “classic roots with some extra special fun times” and plays “not your mom’s rock, unless she’s into that sort of thing,” its Facebook page says.
Emerald is at 1314 Jadwin Ave.
