Kamiakin High grad wins writing contest

A Kamiakin High School graduate has been picked as a winner of the Writers of the Future contest.
Jeremy TeGrotenhuis, who graduated from the Kennewick school in 2010, now lives in Spokane, where he’s pursuing a master’s degree in teaching at Whitworth University.
He won for a short story, and his prize includes a cash award, a trip to Hollywood for a weeklong workshop, an awards ceremony, and a shot at the Golden Pen Award and $5,000 grand prize, a news release said.
The contest honors writers of speculative fiction, which is a genre that involves settings outside the real world. L. Ron Hubbard is the contest’s founder.
