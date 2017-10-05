Arts & Entertainment

Kamiakin High grad wins writing contest

By Sara Schilling

sschilling@tricityherald.com

October 05, 2017 6:18 PM

A Kamiakin High School graduate has been picked as a winner of the Writers of the Future contest.

Jeremy TeGrotenhuis, who graduated from the Kennewick school in 2010, now lives in Spokane, where he’s pursuing a master’s degree in teaching at Whitworth University.

He won for a short story, and his prize includes a cash award, a trip to Hollywood for a weeklong workshop, an awards ceremony, and a shot at the Golden Pen Award and $5,000 grand prize, a news release said.

The contest honors writers of speculative fiction, which is a genre that involves settings outside the real world. L. Ron Hubbard is the contest’s founder.

