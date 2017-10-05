Dancing with the Tri-City Stars set Oct. 6 in Richland

The popular Dancing with the Tri-City Stars is Oct. 6 in Richland. Showtime is 7 p.m. at Chief Joseph Middle School, 504 Wilson St.
Eight local celebrities will be paired with professional dancers for the show. The winner gets a mirror ball trophy and a donation to a charity of his or her choice.
Beth Trost, owner of Dance by Beth Trost, is the coordinator. She brings in the Utah Ballroom Dance Co. to train the stars and perform.
A panel of judges will offer insight and one-liners. They are: singer Mary Lou Gnoza, photographer Rich Breshears and Justin Raffa of Mid-Columbia Mastersingers, who won the mirror ball last year.
This year’s stars are: Michelle Goenen, police officer with the Richland Police Department; Lori Lott, special events coordinator for the Tri-Cities Cancer Center Foundation; Deidra Murphy, entrepreneur and the reigning Mrs. Washington America; Roberto Parra, fitness instructor; Jade Redinger, news anchor for Good Morning Northwest on KAPP-TV/KVEW-TV; David Sawicki, a U.S. Army veteran, veterans advocate and Hanford vitrification plant worker; Scott Smith, State Farm insurance agency owner; and Bruce Walker, associate professor of music at Columbia Basin College.
Tickets are $30 and are available online at dancebybethtrost.com, at A-1 Shoes in Kennewick or Boutique 627 in Richland, or at the door.
Comments