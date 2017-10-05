4 fun fall things to get you off the couch this weekend

Weekends in the fall can be more than just watching football. Here are some great things to do, places to be and food to eat as the Mid-Columbia celebrates the harvest season.
A-maze-ing times
Corn and hay mazes are all the rage, from quick jaunts for the kiddies to acres of dead-end fun for the whole family. Here are a few to keep in mind:
Middleton Farms Fall Festival runs each weekend in October from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays. The farm is at 1050 Pasco-Kahlotus Road in Pasco. Admission is $10. A large corn maze is among the many activities, which also include a hay ride, pumpkin patch, corn pit, giant slide, human foosball and more. Horse rides are available for $4, and people also can take a turn on potato blasters. Information: middletonsfallfestival.com.
Country Mercantile Harvest Festival at 232 Crestloch Road in Pasco. Every day from 9 a.m. until dusk, through Oct. 31. Admission $6.95, $4.50 for seniors and military with ID, and free children 2 and under. Includes a three-acre corn maze along with a hay ride to the pumpkin patch, a petting zoo, straw-bale maze and pyramids, bounce house obstacle course and, on the weekends, live entertainment and face painting. Information: countrymercantile.com.
Curfman’s Massive Corn Maze is at 10 Harris Road in Toppenish, but the drive is worth it, especially for Seahawks fans. Hours are 5 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, and open until 11 p.m. on Friday; 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday; and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is $8.50 for 13-plus, $6.50 for kids 4-12. Along with the giant corn maze, there’s a kids maze, a straw maze and pyramid, corn pit, hay rides and a fire pit for s’mores.
Walla Walla Corn Maze at 853 Five Mile Road in Walla Walla. Runs 6 to 11 p.m. on Fridays, 2 to 11 p.m. on Saturdays and 4 to 9 p.m. on Sundays through Oct. 31. Admission $7 ages 12 and up, $5 for kids 4-11 accompanied by someone 16 or older. Organizers warn to bring a flashlight, and cell reception is spotty, which makes a perfect setting for the Halloween Spooktacular on Oct. 19-22 and Oct. 26-31. On Facebook at @wwcornmaze.
Pumpkin Pickin’
Looking for the extra special Jack- (or Jill) O’-Lantern? Then carve out a little time to go straight to the source. There are plenty of places to take your pick, literally.
Christopherson Farm at 197616 E. Bowels Road in Kennewick. Open daylight hours every day through Oct. 31, with free admission. Pumpkins, Kiddie Korn Maze and fall decorations. Pumpkins for sale, including “Warty Goblins.” Information: 509-430-2167 or on Facebook @farmwifedenise.
Job’s Nursery Pumpkin Patch at 4072 Columbia River Road in Pasco. Runs 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays. U-Pick Pumpkin Patch loaded with candidates for carving, painting and decorating. On the weekends, take a 15-minute ride on the nursery’s 36 acres. Information: jobsnursery.com.
Villa’s Lil’ Pumpkin Patch at 510 Orchard Rd. in Pasco. Open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. .Thursday through Sunday. Along with pumpkins, they have lawn games, hay stack pyramid, country store and mobile coffee stand. Admission is free.
Hatch Patch Pumpkin Patch at 1730 Falls Road in Pasco. Runs 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, until Oct. 31.
Eat, eat, eat
Food is the name of the game, and there are some extra special eats out there. After all, it is harvest time.
Apple & Pumpkin Festival at Bill’s Berry Farm, 3674 N. Country Lane Road in Grandview. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, 9 a.m.. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 4-28. Admission free; there are fees for some activities; $5 parking on Saturdays. On the menu: fresh hot pumpkin donuts all week, and barbecue on the weekends. Also animal farm, apple slingshots, barnyard train ride, playground, picnic area. Information: billsberryfarm.com.
Spooky thrills and chills
Benton County Scaregrounds runs Oct. 6-7 and then every Thursday through Saturday through Halloween, as well as Oct. 25 and 31. Hours are 7 to 11 p.m., with Wednesday and Thursday closing at 10 p.m. Tickets $15; a three-haunt pass for $35 on weekends and Halloween, or $25 on Wednesdays and Thursdays. Three areas, plus kids days on Oct. 14 and 28 (1 to 4 p.m.) for a lighter scare. Information: terrorbehindthescreen.com.
Pasco Jaycees Haunted Forest at Sacajawea State Park in Pasco. Runs 7 to 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 18. Cost is $13, 5 and under free. Park at the Port of Pasco and take the shuttle. Information: pascojaycees.org.
Yakitat’s Haunted Hill at 12703 W. 344 Private Road NW in Benton City (take Exit 93 and follow the signs). Runs 6 to 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays starting Oct. 13. Cost is $7. Try out the Toy Store of Terror and the Pirate Cove. Organized by the Kiona-Benton City High School junior and senior classes to raise money for senior trips.
