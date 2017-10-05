Tri-City things to do for Oct. 6-15

fri | Oct. 6
Comedy
Travis Nelson, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
Open Dancing Fridays, 6-9 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $6 per person. Call 509-586-7609.
Film
Battelle Film Club: ‘The Secret in Their Eyes’, 7:30 p.m., WSU East Auditorium, 2710 Crimson Way, Richland. Tickets: $4 Adults/$2 Children/ Free to all WSU Students with proper WSU Student ID.
Misc.
Amusement Park Science Exhibit, Noon-6 p.m., Gesa Carousel of Dreams, 2901 Southridge Blvd., Kennewick. Explore the physics behind the fun when the laws of motion, featuring centripetal force, inertia, momentum, and gravity all play into amusement park rides. The exhibit features hands-on components. Free.
B Reactor, Alphabet Houses, Spudnuts & Dupus Boomer Tour, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Three Rivers Convention Center, 7016 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. $89 New tour. Advance registration is required by Thursday a.m. Call 425-493-4555.
Dancing with the Tri-City Stars, 7-9 p.m., Chief Joseph Middle School, 504 Wilson St., Richland. Tickets: $30. Info: www.dancebybethtrost.com. Call 509-586-7609.
Nightlife
BeauSoleil, 7-9 p.m., Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave., Walla Walla. BeauSoleil’s distinctive sound derives from the distilled spirits of New Orleans jazz, blues rock, folk, swamp pop, Zydeco, country and bluegrass. Reserved seating tickets ($35-$30) are available online at www.phtww.com or by calling the box office at 509-529-6500.
Dan Myers (The Sonic Shaman), Ambient, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Dan Myers, The Sonic Shaman, combines guitar, percussion and aboriginal wind instruments in a looping, swirling cascade of musical mystery. Call 509-946-9328.
Donna Donna/Honey Agave/March Fox, Rock ‘n Roll, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Jeff Peterson, 6-9 p.m., Barnard Griffin, 878 Tulip Ln., Richland. No cover. Jeff Peterson performs unique arrangements of jazz and retro pop tunes with his mellow trumpet and expressive vocals. Call 509-627-0266.
Live Country Music, 7-10 p.m., Eagles Lodge 2485, 115 N. Fruitland St., Kennewick. Cover: $5. This is for all our members and guest. Call 509-586-1717.
The Firesides, 7-9 p.m., 3 Eyed Fish Wine Bar, 1970 Keene Rd., Richland. 50’s and 60’s Classic Rock and Country Music. Call 509-628-3255.
Tyga, 6:30-11 p.m., TRAC, 6600 Burden Blvd., Pasco. Tickets: $55 Floor/$33 Bleacher.
Theater
‘Drinking Habits’, 6-8 p.m. CG Public House, 9221 W. Clearwater Ave, Kennewick. Tickets: $65. An evening of dinner, theater and wine. Call 509-783-0128.
sat | Oct. 7
Comedy
Travis Nelson, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
2nd Annual Dancing with the W2 Stars, 7-10 p.m., Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave., Walla Walla. Tickets: $65-$40. Call 509-529-6500.
Film
Planetarium shows, My House Has Stars, 2 p.m., and The Life of Trees, 3 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Misc.
24-Hour Comics Day, 1 p.m., Caterpillar Cafe, 227 Symons St., Richland. Free. On this day, creative folks take on the 24 hour comics challenge: to create a 24 page comic book story, normally months worth of work, in 24 straight hours. Please bring in your own art supplies to work on your comic (special pens, pencils, markers, etc.) Call 509-946-9893.
36th Annual Cavalcade of Bands, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m., Lampson Stadium, 505 S. Garfield St., Kennewick. Tickets: Pre-Sale $10/At the Door $14 Adults/$10 Students & Seniors/Children 5 & under Free.
Harvest Fest, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Country Cousins Farm, 1901 W Hatton Rd., Othello. $4 for ages 3-7, $7 for ages 8+, FREE for kids 2 and under. Train rides, hay rides, pumpkin patch, corn maze, straw mountain, straw maze, corn pit, petting zoo, and more.
Mystic Masquerade: Wild West Steampunk, 7-11 p.m., Uptown Theatre, 1300 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Tickets: $99. Take a journey to another reality where the Wild West meets the Victorian Era in what is known as Wild West Steampunk. Amazing food, beverages, and entertainment. Be captivated by unique performances from the Mid-Columbia Ballet, Mid-Columbia Musical Theatre, Mid-Columbia Symphony, Mid-Columbia Mastersingers, and the Urban Poets Society. This is a 21 and over event. Info: mysticpartysolutions.com
Tri-Cities Orchid Society Show and Sale, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Tri-Tech Skills Center, 5929 W. Metaline Ave., Kennewick. Tickets: $3. Call 509-430-0139.
Music
Classical Guitarist Hillary Field, 7-8:30 p.m., Kennewick First Presbyterian Church, 2001 W. Kennewick Ave., Kennewick. No Cost. Call 509-947-1589.
Jeff Peterson, 9:30-11:30 a.m., Pasco Farmer’s Market, Corner of 4th and Lewis Streets, Pasco.
Scottish Highland Pipes, 6-6:45 p.m., Highlands Grange Park, 1620 S. Union St., Kennewick. David Lanigan performs. Free.
Nightlife
Dennis Johnson and the Mississippi Ramblers, World-class Slide Guitar, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Kenny Day, R&B/Soul, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
Salsa Saturday, 9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cover: $7. Salsa music and dancing by Noches Calientes. Call 509-943-1173.
Theater
ACT Presents ‘Beauty and the Beast’, 3 p.m. and 7 p.m., Richland High School, 930 Long Ave., Richland. Tickets: $15 adults; $12 seniors and students; $9 age 12 and under. Call 509-943-6027.
‘Drinking Habits’, 6-8 p.m. CG Public House, 9221 W. Clearwater Ave, Kennewick. Tickets: $65. An evening of dinner, theater and wine. Call 509-783-0128.
sun | Oct. 8
Dance
Afternoon Ballroom Dancing, 1-4 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St. Cost: $7. Call 509-946-6276.
Misc.
Tri-Cities Orchid Society Show and Sale, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Tri-Tech Skills Center, 5929 W. Metaline Ave., Kennewick. $Tickets: $3. Call 509-430-0139.
Music
Joe Bonamassa, 8 p.m., The Capitol Theatre, 19 S. Third St., Yakima. Tickets: $79-$149. A guitar virtuoso, a singer and a songwriter, Joe Bonamassa is a former lead guitarist for Bloodline.
Theater
ACT Presents ‘Beauty and the Beast’, 3 p.m., Richland High School, 930 Long Ave., Richland. Tickets: $15 adults; $12 seniors and students; $9 age 12 and under. Call 509-943-6027.
mon | Oct. 9
Dance
Beginning Argentine Tango Classes, 7:50-8:50 p.m., Richland Community Center, 500 Amon Park Dr., Richland. Learn the fundamentals of Argentine Tango. No partner or experience required. Call 831-214-3021.
Music
Turnt Up Tuesdays, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. EDM night with cuts from the Kronvict. Call 509-727-2149.
Open Mic/Band showcase, hosted by Barefoot Randy, 8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Full backline of gear includes drums, bass amp, guitar amp, piano and full PA. Call 509-946-9328.
tue | Oct. 10
Dance
Dance Lessons for Singles and Couples, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St. Cost: $6. Email bethtrost@yahoo.com or call 509-586-7609.
Misc
Li-Brewery Trivia, 7-9 p.m., Barley’s BrewHub, 3320 W. Kennewick Ave., Kennewick. Prizes. Bring your Mid-Columbia library card and get 5 percent off your check. All ages welcome. Call 509-221-1534.
Open Mic Night, 5-8 p.m., Adventures Underground, 1391 George Washington Way, Richland. Free. Open mic for comedians, every style of music, spoken word, poetry, storytelling, 5-minute lectures on any topics — all around variety. Call 509-946-9893.
wed | Oct. 11
Film
Documentary Film: ‘Food Evolution’, 7-8:30 p.m., Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave., Walla Walla. Reserved seating tickets ($15 Adults, $10 Students) are available at www.phtww.com or by calling the box office at 509-529-6500. The film runs approximately 90 minutes.
Misc.
Dungeons & Dragons Encounters + D&D Adventurers League, 6-8:30 p.m., Adventures Underground, 1391 George Washington Way, Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9893.
Taking a Bite Out of Hunger, 5:30-9 p.m., Second Harvest Pasco Distribution Center, 5825 Burlington Loop, Pasco. Taste entrees, appetizers, desserts, beers, wines and other food and beverages while bidding on auction items. This is a 21-and-over-only event. Advance reservations required. Tickets available at www.2-harvest.org. Call 509-545-0787.
Music
Jazz Jam Night, 8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Jazz jams with some of the region’s finest up and coming talent. Call 509-946-9328.
Mary Lou and Stevie Show, 6-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Jazz standards, show tunes, slow and dreamy ballads, and blues. Call 509-946-9328.
thu | Oct. 12
Comedy
Todd Armstrong, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
Eugene Ballet Company: Kipling’s ‘Mowgli’, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Richland High School, 930 Long Ave., Richland. Tickets: Adults $25; Students $10. Call 509-946-4350.
Misc.
Geeks Who Drink, pub trivia, 8-10 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
Open Board Game Night, 5-8:45 p.m., Adventures Underground, 1391 George Washington Way, Richland. Free. Board games, card games, chess and more. Bring your own game, or play one of the dozens in the board game library. Call 509-946-9893.
Music
Girls Night Out, 9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Ladies free; guys $5 after 11 p.m. Call 509-943-1173.
Walla Walla Jam Night, 8-11 p.m., Sapolil Cellars, 15 E. Main St., Walla Walla. No Cover. All styles are welcome.
Washington Old Time Fiddlers Concert, 7-10 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 2500 Chester Rd., Richland. Free. Call 509-591-0710.
fri | Oct. 13
Comedy
Todd Armstrong, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
Open Dancing Fridays, 6-9 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $6 per person. Call 509-586-7609.
Film
Planetarium shows, Secrets of the Sun, 7 p.m., and Cell! Cell! Cell!, 8 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Misc.
B Reactor, Alphabet Houses, Spudnuts & Dupus Boomer Tour, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Three Rivers Convention Center, 7016 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. $89 New tour. Advance registration is required by Thursday a.m. Call 425-493-4555.
Boardman Quilt Show, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Boardman Senior Center, 100 Tatone Street, Boardman. No cost to enter an exhibit; Admission: $3 good for both days. Workshops, vendors, country store, door prizes, quilt raffles. Call 541-571-7009.
Mid-Columbia Pirate Festival, 6-10 p.m., Clover Island Inn, 435 Clover Island Dr., Kennewick. Poolside reception with pirates and mermaids and food and drink specials. Admission by donation. Call 866-586-0542.
Urban Poets Society Presents: Open Mic Night!, 7-8:45 p.m., Adventures Underground, 1391 George Washington Way, Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9893.
Nightlife
Nightmare on Emerald Street, EDM, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Live Country Music, 7-10 p.m., Eagles Lodge 2485, 115 N. Fruitland St., Kennewick. Cover: $5. This is for all our members and guest. Call 509-586-1717.
Jeff Peterson, Jazz, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
Theater
‘The Addams Family’, 7:30 p.m., Richland High School, 930 Long Ave., Richland. Mid-Columbia Musical Theatre presents this freaky fun for the whole family. Tickets: $10-$25. Info: www.midcolumbiamusicaltheatre.org.
sat | Oct. 14
Comedy
Todd Armstrong, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Film
Planetarium shows, Planet Nine, 2 p.m., and Stars of the Pharaohs, 3 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Misc.
Boardman Quilt Show, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Boardman Senior Center, 100 Tatone Street, Boardman. No cost to enter an exhibit; Admission: $3 good for both days. Workshops, vendors, country store, door prizes, quilt raffles. Call 541-571-7009.
Gala D'Vine Emerald Ball, 6-11:30 p.m., Three Rivers Convention Center, 7016 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Tickets: $125. This fundraiser event is black-tie optional and features a social hour, gourmet dinner, local wines, auctions, live music and dancing. Call 509-221-5776 or trioshealth.org/Gala.
Mid-Columbia Pirate Festival, 9 a.m.-9 p.m., Clover Island Inn, 435 Clover Island Dr., Kennewick. Come in your best pirate garb for vendors, kids activities, and entertainment. All ages welcome. Admission by donation. Call 866-586-0542.
Music
CBC FreeForm Jazz Choir: Friends and Family Concert, 3-5 p.m., 7-9 p.m., Columbia Basin College — CBC Theatre, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Free admission. Get to know each member of the ensemble as they perform their own jazz solo at the 3 p.m. Solo Concert. Hear the full group perform their first set of exciting ensemble songs at 7 p.m. Call 509-542-5531.
Nightlife
Jeff Peterson, 7-10 p.m., Budd’s Broiler, 450 Columbia Point Dr., Richland. No cover. Jeff Peterson plays and sings unique arrangements of jazz and retro pop favorites. Call 509-946-8178.
Tyson Huckins, Americana from OR, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
Adrian Xavier w/Naughty Pine, Reggae, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Salsa Saturday, 9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cover: $7. Salsa music and dancing by Noches Calientes. Call 509-943-1173.
Theater
‘The Addams Family’, 7:30 p.m., Richland High School, 930 Long Ave., Richland. Mid-Columbia Musical Theatre presents this freaky fun for the whole family. Tickets: $10-$25. Info: www.midcolumbiamusicaltheatre.org.
sun | Oct. 15
Dance
Afternoon Jazz, 1-4 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. $7 members, $10 non-members. Dance or listen to your favorite tunes with live jazz/swing music. Call 509-943-9414.
Music
Mark and Maggie O’Connor & Beethoven Pastoral Symphony, 3 p.m., TRAC Center, 6600 Burden Blvd., Pasco. The Mid-Columbia Symphony opens its 73rd season with Grammy Award-Winning guest artists Mark and Maggie O’Connor, and Beethoven’s beautiful Symphony No. 6 — The “Pastoral” Symphony.
