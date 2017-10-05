A Cavalcade of Bands will converge in Kennewick on Oct. 7

Two dozen of the best marching bands in the Northwest will compete in the Tri-Cities this weekend.
The 36th annual Cavalcade of Bands is Oct. 7 at Lampson Stadium in Kennewick.
It’s the first competition of the season for most of the bands — and it’s an exciting time, organizers said.
“There’s a ton of anticipation” among students, said Jon Miller, Kennewick High School’s band director.
Heidi Hanes, Pasco High’s band director, said the young musicians spend weeks preparing.
“They love it. It’s a lot of fun,” she said. “They get inspired by the other bands.”
More than 2,500 students from 24 high schools in Washington, Oregon and Idaho are taking part in Cavalcade, which is hosted by the instrumental music booster clubs at Pasco High and Kennewick High.
The event kicks off at 8:15 a.m. with the preliminary competition.
The top 12 bands will move on to the finals competition starting at 6:15 p.m.
Since the Pasco and Kennewick high school bands are hosting, they won’t compete and instead will give exhibition performances.
Pasco High’s performance is at 10:15 a.m., and Kennewick High’s performance is at 3:30 p.m.
Several other Tri-City bands are scheduled to compete, including Chiawana, Hanford, Richland, Kamiakin, Southridge and Kiona-Benton City.
Categories include music, marching, percussion, visual and drum major. The top prize is the title of 2017 Sweepstakes Winner.
The event is open to the public and family-friendly, with spectators able to come and go during the day
Hanes said it’s a thrilling time, full of pageantry, color and exciting performances.
“Every school picks a theme or story line, and they portray that through music and movement. They incorporate props and costumes. Most groups start practicing in August, before school begins,” she said. “Every day, they’re adding more and more.”
Tickets are $14 for adults and $10 for students and seniors at the door. Children age 5 and younger are admitted for free.
Pre-show tickets also are available from Pasco and Kennewick high band families, at Ted Brown Music and Adventures Underground and at cavalcadeofbandswa.org.
