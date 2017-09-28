Arts & Entertainment

Jurassic Quest returns to TRAC in Pasco

By Sara Schilling

sschilling@tricityherald.com

September 28, 2017 5:42 PM

Jurassic Quest returns to TRAC in Pasco on Sept. 29-Oct. 1.

The exhibit features “ultra-realistic, life-size animatronic dinosaurs.” More than 80 of the creatures will be on hand.

Hands-on activities are offered, from “fossil digs” to an inflatable bounce house area.

Hours are 3 to 8 p.m. on Sept. 29; 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sept. 30; and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Oct. 1.

Tickets are $18 for kids, $16 for adults and $14 for seniors, with a VIP package available.

A $3 discount is offered to police and military members and their families.

TRAC is at 6600 Burden Blvd.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Nitro Circus performs Sept. 22

Nitro Circus performs Sept. 22 2:00

Nitro Circus performs Sept. 22
DIY Unicorn Frappuccino, minus the sickly sweetness 2:13

DIY Unicorn Frappuccino, minus the sickly sweetness
WATCH: 2:13

WATCH: "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" official teaser trailer

View More Video