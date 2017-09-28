Jurassic Quest returns to TRAC in Pasco on Sept. 29-Oct. 1.
The exhibit features “ultra-realistic, life-size animatronic dinosaurs.” More than 80 of the creatures will be on hand.
Hands-on activities are offered, from “fossil digs” to an inflatable bounce house area.
Hours are 3 to 8 p.m. on Sept. 29; 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sept. 30; and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Oct. 1.
Tickets are $18 for kids, $16 for adults and $14 for seniors, with a VIP package available.
A $3 discount is offered to police and military members and their families.
TRAC is at 6600 Burden Blvd.
