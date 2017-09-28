Heritage Days planned Sept. 29-30 at Sacajawea State Park

A Heritage Days celebration is Sept. 29-30 at Sacajawea Historical State Park in Pasco.
The event runs from 2 to 5 p.m. Sept. 29 and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 30 at the park, 2503 Sacajawea Park Road.
Friends of Sacajawea State Park and the state Parks and Recreation Commission’s Folk and Traditional Arts Program are putting on the event, along with numerous co-sponsors.
“Through live, interactive presentations and demonstrations, Heritage Days attendees can experience the day-to-day life of fur traders, mountain men, pioneers, the Lewis and Clark Expedition and more. Representatives, storytellers and dancers from the Yakama Nation and the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation also will be on hand to discuss Native American life and culture in the region, both past and present,” a news release said.
More than 35 history-focused learning stations will be set up. Food will be available and a silent auction is planned.
Admission to the event is free. Visitors will need a Discover Pass or a $10 daily pass on Sept. 29 for vehicle access to the park. They won’t need either pass on Sept. 30, as it’s a “free day” in all state parks in honor of National Public Lands Day.
