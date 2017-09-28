Best-selling fantasy author Kendare Blake will sign copies of her books on Sept. 30 at Barnes & Noble at the Columbia Center mall in Kennewick.
Best-selling author Kendare Blake to sign books Sept. 30 in Kennewick

By Sara Schilling

sschilling@tricityherald.com

September 28, 2017 5:41 PM

Best-selling fantasy author Kendare Blake will sign copies of her books Sept. 30 at Barnes & Noble at the Columbia Center mall in Kennewick.

She’ll be on hand from 1 to 3 p.m.

Blake, who’s based in Kent, is the author of several books, including the Anna series, the Goddess War series and the New York Times best-selling Three Dark Crowns. The latter title, a dark fantasy, is set on the island of Fennbirn, where three sisters with supernatural gifts must battle each other to become queen.

Kirkus Review called it, “Gorgeous and bloody, tender and violent, precise, and passionate; above all, completely addicting.”

