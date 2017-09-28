Free Family Fun Festival set Sept. 30 in Walla Walla

A Free Family Fun Festival is planned Sept. 30 in front of Gesa Power House Theatre in Walla Walla.
The event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It includes everything from live entertainment by Switchgrass Band, Ballet Folklorico and Rock Camp bands, to an appearance by Izzy the Camel, a basketball camp and many other activities. Several food vendors will be on hand.
Friends of Children of Walla Walla and Walla Walla Public Schools are presenting the festival, along with Banner Bank.
The theater is at 111 N. Sixth Ave.
