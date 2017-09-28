Walla Walla museum invites ‘ewe’ to Sheep to Shawl festival

The popular family festival Sheep to Shawl is planned Sept. 30 at the Kirkman House Museum in Walla Walla.
The event runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and includes demonstrations of sheep shearing, wool carding, dyeing, spinning, knitting and weaving of shorn wool.
Vendors will sell handmade items, activities for kids are planned, and a drawing will be held for a hand-woven shawl made by Susan Swayne.
Museum admission is $7 per person or $25 for a family.
The museum is at 214 N. Colville St.
