Arts & Entertainment

Walla Walla museum invites ‘ewe’ to Sheep to Shawl festival

By Sara Schilling

sschilling@tricityherald.com

September 28, 2017 05:40 PM

UPDATED September 28, 2017 05:41 PM

The popular family festival Sheep to Shawl is planned Sept. 30 at the Kirkman House Museum in Walla Walla.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and includes demonstrations of sheep shearing, wool carding, dyeing, spinning, knitting and weaving of shorn wool.

Vendors will sell handmade items, activities for kids are planned, and a drawing will be held for a hand-woven shawl made by Susan Swayne.

Museum admission is $7 per person or $25 for a family.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The museum is at 214 N. Colville St.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Nitro Circus performs Sept. 22

    Nitro Circus is set to perform Sept. 22 at Gesa Stadium.

Nitro Circus performs Sept. 22

Nitro Circus performs Sept. 22 2:00

Nitro Circus performs Sept. 22
DIY Unicorn Frappuccino, minus the sickly sweetness 2:13

DIY Unicorn Frappuccino, minus the sickly sweetness
WATCH: 2:13

WATCH: "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" official teaser trailer

View More Video