Neave Trio comes to Sunnyside on Oct. 3

The acclaimed Neave Trio will perform Oct. 3 in Sunnyside as part of the Lower Valley Community Concert Association’s 2017-18 season.
Showtime is 7 p.m. at Sunnyside High School, 1801 E. Edison Ave.
Tickets are $15 for general admission and $5 for students. Season tickets also still are available.
Tickets are available at lowervalleyconcerts.org and at the door.
The Neave Trio has performed around the world, including at venues such as Carnegie Hall and Lincoln Center.
“Hailing from the U.S., Japan and Russia, the Neave Trio is fast distinguishing itself as an ambassador of music, and seeks to create new pathways for classical music to engage a wider, more diverse audience,” a news release said.
The group performs arrangements of classics written for piano, cello and violin.
