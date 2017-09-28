CBC, CG Public House teaming up for dinner theater event

Columbia Basin College and CG Public House are presenting a dinner theater event on Oct. 5-7.
It includes a performance of the comedy Drinking Habits, along with appetizers, drinks and dinner of beef medallions finished with mushroom ragout, baked salmon with lemon caper butter or a stuffed portabello mushroom.
Performances are at 6 p.m. at the CG Public House Event Center, 9221 W. Clearwater Ave.
Drinking Habits stars Claire Dann and Michael Thomas as reporters who’ve learned of a convent that’s secretly making wine.
The production also stars June Gillespie, Katrina Carlson, Molly Holleran, Robert Chisholm, Heather Johnson and Michael Wutzke. It’s rated G.
Tickets are $65 and are available by calling CG Public House at 509-783-0128.
