CBC, CG Public House teaming up for dinner theater event

By Sara Schilling

sschilling@tricityherald.com

September 28, 2017 5:40 PM

Columbia Basin College and CG Public House are presenting a dinner theater event on Oct. 5-7.

It includes a performance of the comedy Drinking Habits, along with appetizers, drinks and dinner of beef medallions finished with mushroom ragout, baked salmon with lemon caper butter or a stuffed portabello mushroom.

Performances are at 6 p.m. at the CG Public House Event Center, 9221 W. Clearwater Ave.

Drinking Habits stars Claire Dann and Michael Thomas as reporters who’ve learned of a convent that’s secretly making wine.

The production also stars June Gillespie, Katrina Carlson, Molly Holleran, Robert Chisholm, Heather Johnson and Michael Wutzke. It’s rated G.

Tickets are $65 and are available by calling CG Public House at 509-783-0128.

