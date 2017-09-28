The Spokane blues rock duo Donna Donna will perform Oct. 6 at Emerald of Siam in Richland.
The Spokane blues rock duo Donna Donna will perform Oct. 6 at Emerald of Siam in Richland. Courtesy of Donna Donna
The Spokane blues rock duo Donna Donna will perform Oct. 6 at Emerald of Siam in Richland. Courtesy of Donna Donna

Arts & Entertainment

Spokane rockers Donna Donna to perform Oct. 6 in Richland

By Sara Schilling

sschilling@tricityherald.com

September 28, 2017 5:40 PM

The Spokane blues rock duo Donna Donna will perform Oct. 6 at Emerald of Siam in Richland.

Music starts at 9 p.m. Cover is $5.

The Tri-City bands Honey Agave and March Fox also will take the stage. The show is all ages until 10:45 p.m.

Donna Donna is influenced by everything from Jefferson Airplane and Janis Joplin to Broadway musicals.

The high-energy band has “classic roots with some extra special fun times” and plays “not your mom’s rock, unless she’s into that sort of thing,” its Facebook page says.

Emerald is at 1314 Jadwin Ave.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Nitro Circus performs Sept. 22

Nitro Circus performs Sept. 22 2:00

Nitro Circus performs Sept. 22
DIY Unicorn Frappuccino, minus the sickly sweetness 2:13

DIY Unicorn Frappuccino, minus the sickly sweetness
WATCH: 2:13

WATCH: "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" official teaser trailer

View More Video