‘Dancing with the W2 Stars’ planned Oct. 7 in Walla Walla

The second annual Dancing with the W2 Stars is Oct. 7 in Walla Walla.
Showtime is 7 p.m. at Gesa Power House Theatre.
The event raises money for Valley Residential Services. Just like the popular Dancing with the Stars TV show, it pairs local celebrities with professional dancers.
The pairs will perform for the audience and a panel of judges. The pros also will take the stage themselves to show off their moves.
The local stars are: Chris Coates of Marcus Whitman Hotel and Conference Center, Mary Derby of Dama Wines, Jodi Worden of Walla Walla Community College, Teri Barila of Community Resilience Initiative, Zachary Fraser of Walla Walla Sweets Baseball, Scott Peters of Columbia REA, Jason Valentine of KAPP/KVEW-TV and Jim McCarthy of E.K. Riley Investments.
The judges are Tom Maccarone, Kathy Covey, Roger Esparza and Janet Byerley.
Tickets are $40 for reserved seating or $65 reserved seating plus admission to a VIP after party. They’re available at phtww.com or by calling 509-529-6500.
