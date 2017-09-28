Arts & Entertainment

Kids archaeology camp set Oct. 7 in Walla Walla

By Sara Schilling

sschilling@tricityherald.com

September 28, 2017 5:39 PM

WALLA WALLA

Fort Walla Walla Museum is holding an Archaeology Kids Camp on Oct. 7.

The camp coincides with Archaeology Awareness Month.

It runs from 8:30 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. and is for kids age 9 to 11.

Participants will work alongside real archaeologists and get experience surveying, mapping and identifying artifacts, a news release said.

Ashley Morton, the museum’s historical archaeologist, is leading the camp.

Cost is $30, including lunch and a souvenir.

Pre-registration is required. To sign up, go to fwwm.org/kids-camp.

