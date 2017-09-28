Kids archaeology camp set Oct. 7 in Walla Walla

Fort Walla Walla Museum is holding an Archaeology Kids Camp on Oct. 7.
The camp coincides with Archaeology Awareness Month.
It runs from 8:30 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. and is for kids age 9 to 11.
Participants will work alongside real archaeologists and get experience surveying, mapping and identifying artifacts, a news release said.
Ashley Morton, the museum’s historical archaeologist, is leading the camp.
Cost is $30, including lunch and a souvenir.
Pre-registration is required. To sign up, go to fwwm.org/kids-camp.
