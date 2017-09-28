Former Seahawk Clint Gresham will sign book in Kennewick on Oct. 8

Former Seattle Seahawks long snapper Clint Gresham will sign copies of his new book on Oct. 8 at Barnes & Noble in Kennewick.
Gresham will be on hand at 2 p.m. He spent six years in the NFL.
A Christian, he’s an inspirational speaker and teacher.
His book, Becoming, offers “a gripping and inspirational reality check, reminding us all that the point of life is not the destination, but the journey,” a description said.
Never miss a local story.
Barnes & Noble is at the Columbia Center mall.
Comments