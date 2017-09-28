Nadia Lanfranconi Band has Oct. 14 stop in Walla Walla

The Nadia Lanfranconi Band will perform Oct. 14 at Club Sapolil in Walla Walla.
The event, which starts at 9 p.m., raises money for St. Mary Regional Cancer Center.
Tickets are $12, not including processing fees. VIP packages also are available. Tickets are available at sapolil.com.
Lanfranconi was born in Italy and now is based in Los Angeles. She’s a singer, songwriter and actress.
She recently played the Temecula Festival with Bush and Tonic, and has been on TV in shows such as American Crime Story and Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders.
L.A.-based songwriter and producer Morgan Dorr also will take the stage.
