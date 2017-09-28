The Nadia Lanfranconi Band will perform Oct. 14 at Club Sapolil in Walla Walla.
The Nadia Lanfranconi Band will perform Oct. 14 at Club Sapolil in Walla Walla. Courtesy of Scott Wallace Jr.
The Nadia Lanfranconi Band will perform Oct. 14 at Club Sapolil in Walla Walla. Courtesy of Scott Wallace Jr.

Arts & Entertainment

Nadia Lanfranconi Band has Oct. 14 stop in Walla Walla

By Sara Schilling

sschilling@tricityherald.com

September 28, 2017 5:36 PM

WALLA WALLA

The Nadia Lanfranconi Band will perform Oct. 14 at Club Sapolil in Walla Walla.

The event, which starts at 9 p.m., raises money for St. Mary Regional Cancer Center.

Tickets are $12, not including processing fees. VIP packages also are available. Tickets are available at sapolil.com.

Lanfranconi was born in Italy and now is based in Los Angeles. She’s a singer, songwriter and actress.

She recently played the Temecula Festival with Bush and Tonic, and has been on TV in shows such as American Crime Story and Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders.

L.A.-based songwriter and producer Morgan Dorr also will take the stage.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Nitro Circus performs Sept. 22

Nitro Circus performs Sept. 22 2:00

Nitro Circus performs Sept. 22
DIY Unicorn Frappuccino, minus the sickly sweetness 2:13

DIY Unicorn Frappuccino, minus the sickly sweetness
WATCH: 2:13

WATCH: "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" official teaser trailer

View More Video