Cyber Art 509 has new show in Benton City

By Sara Schilling

sschilling@tricityherald.com

September 28, 2017 5:36 PM

The online artist cooperative Cyber Art 509 has a new exhibition on display at Tucannon Cellars in Benton City.

It runs through October and includes paintings and photographs by Maja Shaw, Margo Fox, Terri Rice, Carol Betker, Dixie Blankenship, Mary McGuire, Pam Sharp, Patty Gardner, Sophie Calvey, Linda St. George, Heidi Riha, Patricia Fleming and Patrick Fleming.

It’s free and appropriate for all ages.

For more information on Cyber Art 509, go to cyberart509.com or find the group on Facebook.

