Arts & Entertainment

Pasco man releases new memoir through RoseDog Books

By Sara Schilling

sschilling@tricityherald.com

September 28, 2017 5:35 PM

A Pasco man has released a new memoir through RoseDog Books.

In The Surreal Life of the Eccentric Uncle, Bryan “Bry” Guyll reflects on his life as a gay man and the history of AIDS in America.

“My book is about my amazing life in the gay world. It has the adventures I experienced before and after my seroconversion of HIV. These stories include my incredible friends and the life’s lessons they taught me,” along with advice, history, quirky tidbits, danger, adventure and even a murder, he said in a news release.

“I want you to read into each story my compassion, reality, awareness, knowledge, thought, encouragement, creativeness and humor,” he said, adding that, “My message to you is to be true to yourself with adventurism and the appreciation of the life you have and lead.”

The Surreal Life of the Eccentric Uncle costs $29 and is available at rosedogbookstore.com.

