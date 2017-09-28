Tri-City things to do for Sept. 29-Oct. 8

fri | Sept. 29
Comedy
Steven Michael Quezada, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $15. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
Open Dancing Fridays, 6-9 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $6 per person. Call 509-586-7609.
Film
Planetarium shows, Black Holes: the Other Side of Infinity, 7 p.m., and Secret Lives of Stars, 8 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Misc.
B Reactor, Alphabet Houses, Spudnuts & Dupus Boomer Tour, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Three Rivers Convention Center, 7016 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. $89 New tour. Advance registration is required by Thursday a.m. Call 425-493-4555.
Heritage Days, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Sacajawea State Park, 2503 Sacajawea Park Road, Pasco. Discover Pass required on Friday; free Saturday. Experience the Lewis and Clark living history encampment.
Jurassic Quest, 3-8 p.m., TRAC, 6600 Burden Blvd., Pasco. Life-sized animatronic dinosaurs, fossil digs, face painting and more. Cost: $20 for kids 2 to 12; $18 for ages 13 to 64; and $16 for ages 65 and older. Info: jurassicquest.com/pasco
Nightlife
Be Tricky, Blues, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Brent Jameson, 7-10 p.m., Bookwalter Winery, 874 Tulip Lane, Richland. Live music on the patio. Call 509-627-5000.
Cindy McKay & Sally O’Neal, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
DJ SWORTH (Alfie) ‘On the Record’, 9:30 p.m.-1 a.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cover: Ladies Free; Guys $3 after 11 p.m. Popular Tri-City DJ playing Hip Hop, Top 40 and EDM. Call 509-943-1173.
Jeff Peterson, 6-9 p.m., Barnard Griffin Winery, 878 Tulip Ln., Richland. No cover. Unique arrangements of jazz and retro pop tunes. Call 509-627-0266.
Live Country Music, 7-10 p.m., Eagles Lodge 2485, 115 N. Fruitland St., Kennewick. Cover: $5. This is for all our members and guest. Call 509-586-1717.
Tupelo Joe, 6:30-9:30 p.m., Barnard Griffin Winery, 878 Tulip Ln., Richland. Outdoor Lawn Bar. Bring a chair or blanket for seating near gazebo. Enjoy a full menu on the patio. Call 509-627-0266.
Wicked Jams, hosted by Pamela Thomas-Martin, 6-10 p.m., d’s Wicked Cider Co., 9312 10th Ave., Kennewick. All Ages. Acoustic based open mic. Full PA, lights and sound tech to bring out your inner rockstar. Call 509-205-0330.
Theater
ACT Presents ‘Beauty and the Beast’, 7 p.m., Richland High School, 930 Long Ave., Richland. Tickets: $15 adults; $12 seniors and students; $9 age 12 and under. Call 509-943-6027.
‘Every Brilliant Thing’ starring Kevin Loomer, 7:30-8:45 p.m., Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave., Walla Walla. Tickets: $20 Adult; $15 Student. Call 509-529-6500.
sat | Sept. 30
Comedy
Steven Michael Quezada, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $15. Call 509-943-1173.
Film
Planetarium shows, Oasis In Space, 2 p.m., and Two Small Pieces of Glass: The Amazing Telescope, 3 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
‘The Princess Bride’ - 30th Anniversary Celebration, 6-9:45 p.m., Princess Theatre, 1228 Meade Ave., Prosser. Tickets: $20. Hearty peasant fare from the Ciao Wagon included with each ticket, no-host bar, Battle of Wits, Feats of Strength, Costume Contest, Door Prizes, and more before the movie begins at 8 p.m. Tickets available at Adventures Underground in Richland, Bonnie’s Vine & Gift in Prosser, Sixth Street Art Gallery in Prosser and online at https://squareup.com/store/princess-theatre. Call 509-786-2180.
Misc.
Heritage Days, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Sacajawea State Park, 2503 Sacajawea Park Road, Pasco. Discover Pass required on Friday; free Saturday. Experience the Lewis and Clark living history encampment.
Jurassic Quest, 9 a.m.-8 p.m., TRAC, 6600 Burden Blvd., Pasco. Life-sized animatronic dinosaurs, fossil digs, face painting and more. Cost: $20 for kids 2 to 12; $18 for ages 13 to 64; and $16 for ages 65 and older. Info: jurassicquest.com/pasco.
Nightlife
Beer Choir, 6:30-9:30 p.m., Paper Street Brewing Company, 701 The Parkway, Richland. A grand time in the ancient tradition of people singing while drinking beer. Hosted by Mid-Columbia Mastersingers.
Brent Jameson, 7-10 p.m., Bookwalter Winery, 874 Tulip Lane, Richland. Live music on the patio. Call 509-627-5000.
Salsa Saturday, 9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cover: $7. Salsa music and dancing by Noches Calientes. Call 509-943-1173.
Scott Schweiger, Acoustic, 6-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
Studio 99354, Disco Night, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Sports
Everett Silvertips at Tri-City Americans, 7:05 p.m., Toyota Center, 7000 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Tickets: $21-$24.
Theater
ACT Presents ‘Beauty and the Beast’, 7 p.m., Richland High School, 930 Long Ave., Richland. Tickets: $15 adults; $12 seniors and students; $9 age 12 and under. Call 509-943-6027.
‘Every Brilliant Thing’ starring Kevin Loomer, 7:30-8:45 p.m., Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave., Walla Walla. Tickets: $20 Adult; $15 Student. Call 509-529-6500.
sun | Oct. 1
Misc.
31st Annual Concours d’Elegance Car Show, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Columbia Crest Winery, 178810 SR 221, Patterson. $25 Registration. www.pnwmustangclub.org. Call 509-627-9586.
Jurassic Quest, 9 a.m.-7 p.m., TRAC, 6600 Burden Blvd., Pasco. Life-sized animatronic dinosaurs, fossil digs, face painting and more. Cost: $20 for kids 2 to 12; $18 for ages 13 to 64; and $16 for ages 65 and older. Info: jurassicquest.com/pasco.
Theater
ACT Presents ‘Beauty and the Beast’, 3 p.m., Richland High School, 930 Long Ave., Richland. Tickets: $15 adults; $12 seniors and students; $9 age 12 and under. Call 509-943-6027.
‘Every Brilliant Thing’ starring Kevin Loomer, 2-3:15 p.m., Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave., Walla Walla. Tickets: $20 Adult; $15 Student. Call 509-529-6500.
mon | Oct. 2
Dance
Beginning Argentine Tango Classes, 7:50-8:50 p.m., Richland Community Center, 500 Amon Park Dr., Richland. Learn the fundamentals of Argentine Tango. No partner or experience required. Call 831-214-3021.
Music
Open Mic/Band showcase, hosted by Barefoot Randy, 8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Full backline of gear includes drums, bass amp, guitar amp, piano and full PA. Call 509-946-9328.
tue | Oct. 3
Dance
Dance Lessons for Singles and Couples, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St. Cost: $6. Email bethtrost@yahoo.com or call 509-586-7609.
Sports
Seattle Thunderbirds at Tri-City Americans, 7:05 p.m., Toyota Center, 7000 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Tickets: $21-$24.
wed | Oct. 4
Music
Jazz Jam Night, 8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Free Jazz jams with some of the region’s finest up and coming talent. Call 509-946-9328.
Mary Lou and Stevie Show, 6-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Jazz standards, show tunes, slow and dreamy ballads, and blues. Call 509-946-9328.
thu | Oct. 5
Comedy
Travis Nelson, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Misc.
Geeks Who Drink, pub trivia, 8-10 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
Music
Girls Night Out, 9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Ladies free; guys $5 after 11 p.m. Call 509-943-1173.
Walla Walla Jam Night, 8-11 p.m., Sapolil Cellars, 15 E. Main St., Walla Walla. No Cover. All styles are welcome.
fri | Oct. 6
Comedy
Travis Nelson, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
Open Dancing Fridays, 6-9 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $6 per person. Call 509-586-7609.
Film
Battelle Film Club: ‘The Secret in Their Eyes’, 7:30 p.m., WSU East Auditorium, 2710 Crimson Way, Richland. Tickets: $4 Adults/$2 Children/ Free to all WSU Students with proper WSU Student ID.
Misc.
B Reactor, Alphabet Houses, Spudnuts & Dupus Boomer Tour, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Three Rivers Convention Center, 7016 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. $89 New tour. Advance registration is required by Thursday a.m. Call 425-493-4555.
Dancing with the Tri-City Stars, 7-9 p.m., Chief Joseph Middle School, 504 Wilson St., Richland. Tickets: $30. Info: www.dancebybethtrost.com. Call 509-586-7609.
Nightlife
BeauSoleil, 7-9 p.m., Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave., Walla Walla. BeauSoleil’s distinctive sound derives from the distilled spirits of New Orleands jazz, blues rock, folk, swamp pop, Zydeco, country and bluegrass. Reserved seating tickets ($35-$30) are available online at www.phtww.com or by calling the box office at 509-529-6500.
Dan Myers (The Sonic Shaman), Ambient, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Dan Myers, The Sonic Shaman, combines guitar, percussion and aboriginal wind instruments in a looping, swirling cascade of musical mystery. Call 509-946-9328.
Donna Donna/Honey Agave/March Fox, Rock ‘n Roll, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Jeff Peterson, 6-9 p.m., Barnard Griffin, 878 Tulip Ln., Richland. No cover. Jeff Peterson performs unique arrangements of jazz and retro pop tunes with his mellow trumpet and expressive vocals. Call 509-627-0266.
Live Country Music, 7-10 p.m., Eagles Lodge 2485, 115 N. Fruitland St., Kennewick. Cover: $5. This is for all our members and guest. Call 509-586-1717.
The Firesides, 7-9 p.m., 3 Eyed Fish Wine Bar, 1970 Keene Rd., Richland. 50’s and 60’s Classic Rock and Country Music. Call 509-628-3255.
Tyga, 6:30-11 p.m., TRAC, 6600 Burden Blvd., Pasco. Tickets: $55 Floor/$33 Bleacher.
sat | Oct. 7
Comedy
Travis Nelson, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
2nd Annual Dancing with the W2 Stars, 7-10 p.m., Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave., Walla Walla. Tickets: $65-$40. Call 509-529-6500.
Film
Planetarium shows, My House Has Stars, 2 p.m., and The Life of Trees, 3 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Misc.
36th Annual Cavalcade of Bands, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m., Lampson Stadium, 505 S. Garfield St., Kennewick. Tickets: Pre-Sale $10/At the Door $14 Adults/$10 Students & Seniors/Children 5 & under Free.
Mystic Masquerade: Wild West Steampunk, 7-11 p.m., Uptown Theatre, 1300 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Tickets: $99. Take a journey to another reality where the Wild West meets the Victorian Era in what is known as Wild West Steampunk. Amazing food, beverages, and entertainment. Be captivated by unique performances from the Mid-Columbia Ballet, Mid-Columbia Musical Theatre, Mid-Columbia Symphony, Mid-Columbia Mastersingers, and the Urban Poets Society. This is a 21 and over event. Info: mysticpartysolutions.com
Tri-Cities Orchid Society Show and Sale, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Tri-Tech Skills Center, 5929 W. Metaline Ave., Kennewick. Tickets: $3. Call 509-430-0139.
Music
Classical Guitarist Hillary Field, 7-8:30 p.m., Kennewick First Presbyterian Church, 2001 W. Kennewick Ave., Kennewick. No Cost. Call 509-947-1589.
Jeff Peterson, 9:30-11:30 a.m., Pasco Farmer’s Market, Corner of 4th and Lewis Streets, Pasco.
Nightlife
Dennis Johnson and the Mississippi Ramblers, World-class Slide Guitar, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Kenny Day, R&B/Soul, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
Salsa Saturday, 9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cover: $7. Salsa music and dancing by Noches Calientes. Call 509-943-1173.
Theater
ACT Presents ‘Beauty and the Beast’, 3 p.m. and 7 p.m., Richland High School, 930 Long Ave., Richland. Tickets: $15 adults; $12 seniors and students; $9 age 12 and under. Call 509-943-6027.
sun | Oct. 8
Dance
Afternoon Ballroom Dancing, 1-4 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St. Cost: $7. Call 509-946-6276.
Misc.
Tri-Cities Orchid Society Show and Sale, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Tri-Tech Skills Center, 5929 W. Metaline Ave., Kennewick. $Tickets: $3. Call 509-430-0139.
Music
Joe Bonamassa, 8 p.m., The Capitol Theatre, 19 S. Third St., Yakima. Tickets: $79-$149. A guitar virtuoso, a singer and a songwriter, Joe Bonamassa is a former lead guitarist for Bloodline.
Theater
ACT Presents ‘Beauty and the Beast’, 3 p.m., Richland High School, 930 Long Ave., Richland. Tickets: $15 adults; $12 seniors and students; $9 age 12 and under. Call 509-943-6027.
