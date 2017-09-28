Dancing for a cause — and for fun

Eight Tri-City celebrities are putting on their dancing shoes for charity — and for fun.
The local luminaries, from a news anchor to a police officer to Mrs. Washington, are taking part in Dancing with the Tri-City Stars on Oct. 6 in Richland.
They’re good sports who are sure to delight the crowd, said Beth Trost, coordinator of the show.
“People will love this event,” she said. “We’re excited.”
Showtime is 7 p.m. at Chief Joseph Middle School, 504 Wilson St.
Trost, owner of Dance by Beth Trost, brings in the Utah Ballroom Dance Co. to train the stars and put on the show.
Just like on the popular Dancing with the Stars on ABC, the local celebs are paired with professional dancers. They rehearse for about a week, and then put their skills to the test before the live crowd.
A panel of judges — Tri-City stars in their own rights — offer insight and perhaps some good-natured one-liners
The audience votes on which star should go home with the mirror ball trophy and a donation to a charity of their choice.
The pros from Utah Ballroom Dance Co. also will perform sans their celebrity partners, dazzling the crowd with their moves.
The pros are fun to watch, and the judges always are a highlight, Trost said.
This year’s judges are singer Mary Lou Gnoza, photographer Rich Breshears and Justin Raffa of Mid-Columbia Mastersingers, who won the mirror ball last year.
Trost said this year’s lineup of stars is diverse and special. Several come with little previous dance training — but all have heart and enthusiasm, she said.
“It all comes together,” she said. “It’ll be a big show.”
Here’s a look at this year’s stars:
▪ Michelle Goenen, police officer with the Richland Police Department.
▪ Lori Lott, special events coordinator for the Tri-Cities Cancer Center Foundation.
▪ Deidra Murphy, entrepreneur and the reigning Mrs. Washington America.
▪ Roberto Parra, fitness instructor.
▪ Jade Redinger, news anchor for Good Morning Northwest on KAPP-TV/KVEW-TV.
▪ David Sawicki, a U.S. Army veteran, veterans advocate and Hanford vitrification plant worker.
▪ Scott Smith, State Farm insurance agency owner.
▪ Bruce Walker, associate professor of music at Columbia Basin College.
Tickets are $30 and are available online at dancebybethtrost.com, at A-1 Shoes in Kennewick or Boutique 627 in Richland, or at the door.
Sara Schilling: 509-582-1529, @SaraTCHerald
