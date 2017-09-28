Dance by Beth Trost is bringing in the Utah Ballroom Dance Co. to put on Dancing with the Tri-City Stars, set for Oct. 6 in Richland.
Dance by Beth Trost is bringing in the Utah Ballroom Dance Co. to put on Dancing with the Tri-City Stars, set for Oct. 6 in Richland. Courtesy of Jim Haskell
Dance by Beth Trost is bringing in the Utah Ballroom Dance Co. to put on Dancing with the Tri-City Stars, set for Oct. 6 in Richland. Courtesy of Jim Haskell

Arts & Entertainment

Dancing for a cause — and for fun

By Sara Schilling

sschilling@tricityherald.com

September 28, 2017 5:02 PM

Eight Tri-City celebrities are putting on their dancing shoes for charity — and for fun.

The local luminaries, from a news anchor to a police officer to Mrs. Washington, are taking part in Dancing with the Tri-City Stars on Oct. 6 in Richland.

They’re good sports who are sure to delight the crowd, said Beth Trost, coordinator of the show.

“People will love this event,” she said. “We’re excited.”

Showtime is 7 p.m. at Chief Joseph Middle School, 504 Wilson St.

Trost, owner of Dance by Beth Trost, brings in the Utah Ballroom Dance Co. to train the stars and put on the show.

secondary pic
Dance by Beth Trost is bringing in the Utah Ballroom Dance Co. to put on Dancing with the Tri-City Stars, set for Oct. 6 in Richland.
Courtesy of Jim Haskell

Just like on the popular Dancing with the Stars on ABC, the local celebs are paired with professional dancers. They rehearse for about a week, and then put their skills to the test before the live crowd.

A panel of judges — Tri-City stars in their own rights — offer insight and perhaps some good-natured one-liners

The audience votes on which star should go home with the mirror ball trophy and a donation to a charity of their choice.

The pros from Utah Ballroom Dance Co. also will perform sans their celebrity partners, dazzling the crowd with their moves.

The pros are fun to watch, and the judges always are a highlight, Trost said.

This year’s judges are singer Mary Lou Gnoza, photographer Rich Breshears and Justin Raffa of Mid-Columbia Mastersingers, who won the mirror ball last year.

Trost said this year’s lineup of stars is diverse and special. Several come with little previous dance training — but all have heart and enthusiasm, she said.

“It all comes together,” she said. “It’ll be a big show.”

Here’s a look at this year’s stars:

▪  Michelle Goenen, police officer with the Richland Police Department.

mug Michelle Goenen
Michelle Goenen

▪  Lori Lott, special events coordinator for the Tri-Cities Cancer Center Foundation.

mug Lori Lott
Lori Lott

▪  Deidra Murphy, entrepreneur and the reigning Mrs. Washington America.

mug Deidra Murphy
Deidra Murphy

▪  Roberto Parra, fitness instructor.

mug Roberto Parra
Roberto Parra

▪  Jade Redinger, news anchor for Good Morning Northwest on KAPP-TV/KVEW-TV.

mug Jade Redinger
Jade Redinger

▪  David Sawicki, a U.S. Army veteran, veterans advocate and Hanford vitrification plant worker.

mug David Sawicki
David Sawicki

▪  Scott Smith, State Farm insurance agency owner.

mug Scott_Smith
Scott Smith

▪  Bruce Walker, associate professor of music at Columbia Basin College.

mug Bruce Walker
Bruce Walker

Tickets are $30 and are available online at dancebybethtrost.com, at A-1 Shoes in Kennewick or Boutique 627 in Richland, or at the door.

Sara Schilling: 509-582-1529, @SaraTCHerald

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Nitro Circus performs Sept. 22

Nitro Circus performs Sept. 22 2:00

Nitro Circus performs Sept. 22
DIY Unicorn Frappuccino, minus the sickly sweetness 2:13

DIY Unicorn Frappuccino, minus the sickly sweetness
WATCH: 2:13

WATCH: "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" official teaser trailer

View More Video