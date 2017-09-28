Academy of Children’s Theatre brings ‘tale as old as time’ to life in ‘Beauty and the Beast’

When she was a little girl, Cleopatra Howell fell in love with Beauty and the Beast.
It was her favorite Disney movie. And Belle, the story’s heroine, was her favorite Disney princess.
She admired Belle’s wit and compassion.
“She’s such a strong character,” Howell said. “She’s the kind of person a lot of people strive to be — so smart and kind.”
The accomplished young actress, who’s appeared in numerous productions across the Tri-Cities, placed Belle high on the list of characters she somebody hoped to play.
She’s now getting her chance.
Howell, a 16-year-old junior at Kamiakin High School in Kennewick, is starring in Academy of Children’s Theatre’s production of Beauty and the Beast.
The show opens Sept. 29 at Richland High School, 930 Long Ave. Performances are at 7 p.m. Sept. 29-30 and Oct. 7, and at 3 p.m. Oct. 1, 7 and 8.
Howell will be joined on stage by more than 60 other actors, young and old. Mid-Columbia Youth Symphony, under the direction of Adrienne Shields, will provide the live music.
Josh Darby, the show’s director, said the actors and musicians are doing an outstanding job.
Beloved tunes from the Disney movie will enchant and delight, along with songs from the Broadway version, he said.
Howell shines in the role of Belle, Darby said.
“You watch her on stage and see Belle come to life through her hard work and beautiful singing voice. She’s the perfect actor for the role,” he said.
Howell is the daughter of Clint and Lisa Howell of Kennewick. Her parents encouraged her love of performing arts, she said.
Her ACT debut was a production of Treasure Island when she was in fifth grade. She played a parrot.
Bigger roles followed.
Howell said she loves being on stage. “You can portray characters that are completely different from yourself. You can be whoever you want to be. It’s a lot of fun,” she said.
And Belle is “my dream role,” she said. “It’s such an iconic role.”
Howell said Darby is guiding the production will skill and care. And her castmates are a talented and hard working bunch, she said.
Chase Peterson, a junior at Hanford High School in Richland, plays the antagonist, Gaston. And Jonathon Edwards, a fellow Kamiakin junior, plays Beast.
September Theriault is producing the show, with choral direction by Justin Raffa and choreography by Kelsey Wehner.
Beauty and the Beast is appropriate for all ages, Darby said.
“It’s a beautiful story. It’s such a timeless, classic tale to share with families. We hope everyone joins our ACT family for this production,” he said.
Tickets are $15 for general admission, $12 for students and seniors and $9 for children 12 and younger.
They’re available at 509-943-6027, academyofchildrenstheatre.org or at the ACT office, 213 Wellsian Way, Richland.
Sara Schilling: 509-582-1529, @SaraTCHerald
